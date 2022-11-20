Darvin Ham Issues Challenge to Anthony Davis for LeBron James’ Sake

To begin the new season, Anthony Davis has been exceptional for the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday, November 18, the superstar forward willed his team to their second straight victory, helping them overcome the Detroit Pistons with 38 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, four blocks, and a steal, all while shooting 62.5% from the field – reaffirming his status as one of the NBA’s elite big men.

Speaking to the media following the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham discussed how Davis will need to maintain his current level of aggression once LeBron James returns from injury, and that the star big should be the focal point of the Lakers’

offense moving forward.

“He’s been a big force for us all year and tonight was no different,” Darvin Ham on AD’s performance (38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK) in the #Lakers win over the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/tBHAiQKZNT — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 19, 2022

“He’s been a big force for us all year, and tonight was no different…I think it’s extremely important (Davis remaining aggressive), I mean, just trying to sustain Bron when he comes back, being efficient with his minutes and efficient with his wear and tear. AD has to be the leading force, the leading charge, in terms of how we want to play inside-outside basketball, pressure on the rim, pressure in the paint constantly,” Ham said.

If Davis can remain healthy, he could quickly become the Lakers’ star offensive weapon, displacing LeBron and forcing him into a secondary role, or positioning the superstar as a playmaker rather than a scorer.

Kevin Durant Heaps Praise on Anthony Davis

On November 13, the Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets to claim their third win of the season, with Davis dominating proceedings by dropping 37 points, pulling down 18 rebounds, and shooting 60% from the field.

Following the game, Kevin Durant addressed the media for his post-game press conference, and took some time to heap praise onto Davis, labeling him one of the league’s ‘All Time’ greats.

“AD has a bad game, I don’t look at it as nothing serious, because he can come out and do this at any given time. So, regardless of its LeBron out there, Russ (Westbrook), Jrue Holiday, any of the teammates he ever had in his career, this is who he is. So, regardless of a bad game or bad stretch, it doesn’t matter to him. He’s an All-Time great,” Durant told the media.

Davis, 29, has struggled with injuries for the past two seasons, participating in just 76 games throughout the two years, so, it’s encouraging to see the star big man begin to dominate opponents again.

Lakers Urged to Reduce Patrick Beverley’s Role

Davis might be impressing Lakers fans with his current level of play, but Patrick Beverley is enduring a far different experience. The recently acquired guard is struggling to find his rhythm on offense, and as such, is beginning to look out of place within the Lakers’ current rotation.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Los Angeles’ should consider reducing Beverley’s role within the rotation, because his defensive upside isn’t enough to make up for his offensive deficiencies.

Patrick Beverley’s (LAL) common foul against Ivica Zubac (LAC) at 11:26 of the 2nd qtr on 11/9/22 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon league review. pic.twitter.com/slHpghkINN — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 11, 2022

“A 27.8 shooting percentage would be alarming from three—but that’s actually Beverley’s overall conversion rate. Beyond the arc, he’s down to just 23.5 percent. That’s untenable. As much as the Lakers might think they need Beverley’s point-of-attack defense, they can’t afford to have him suck the air out of their attack. If he’s not spacing the floor, then he’s adding nothing on offense, which makes you wonder how he’s seeing the fifth-most floor time on the team (28.1 minutes per game),” Buckley wrote on November 17.

Still, it’s worth remembering that Ham is trying to establish a defense-first identity with the Lakers, so he may feel that Beverley’s inclusion within the primary rotation is justified – but, if the veteran guard continues to struggle from the field, Ham’s thoughts may begin to change.