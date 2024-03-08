Anthony Davis Calls Out Darvin Ham’s Gameplan After Lakers’ Loss

The sting of losing often underscores mistakes, and the Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of them in their loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 6.

Lakers star LeBron James pointed to several key factors: Kings star De’Aaron Fox having the Lakers’ number, former teammate Malik Monk, and Anthony Davis picking up an early second foul in the first quarter.

Davis, who noted that the foul was dubious, also pointed to a more concerning issue.

“That was a game that we needed. … We came out with all the energy on both ends of the floor. And then the second quarter dictated the game. Some of the things we were in defensively allowed De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to get whatever they want, live up in the paint. If I go help, then [Domantas] Sabonis is wide open.”

“They did a good job manipulating what we were doing.”

Darvin Ham: "Frustration makes cowards of us all… you get preoccupied with something you can't control such as officiating instead of just figuring out how you can make plays and stops and a lot of times it's just competing harder."

“It was questionable foul calls,” Davis said. “It’s tough to play in foul trouble. You don’t want to pick up any cheap ones. But, yeah, when I’m down on the floor our defense is a different team.”

Head Coach Darvin Ham has come under fire for his lack of in-game adjustments. And while Davis did not come at his coach directly – he declined to say if challenging the call would have made a difference – he was clearly dissatisfied with the gameplan and/or the lack of adjustments.

Kings Social Media Team Takes Shot at Lakers’ Anthony Davis

Sabonis recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals. Davis finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block. He struggled from the floor, though, shooting 5-for-13 (38.5%).

Davis’ presence has not mattered much when Sabonis has been on the other side, though.

He also caught flack for his winless record against the Sabonis, which dates back to Davis’ time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sabonis’ tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis has often come out with the statistical advantage individually. But Sabonis has recorded the stat that matters most: wins. That is significant to this season’s playoff race too, something Davis noted going into the first matchup and mentioned again in the aftermath.

Lakers ‘Needed’ to Beat Kings

“That’s a very important game,” Davis said from the Lakers’ locker room on March 4. “We play them twice within the next week or so, so that’s going to be a big game. And then the one next week is going to be a big game, so we got to come in and take care of business.”

The Lakers are 0-3 against the Kings this season.

Their lead in the Western Conference standings is 2.5 games entering play on March 7, leaving Davis to lament the missed opportunity after their blown 19-point lead.

“It sucks, especially in a must-win game that we needed,” Davis said. “We, I think, a game and a half behind them. So needing to get this one, and then get a chance to see them next week. Would’ve been a big win for us.”

The Lakers’ next game is at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8.