Lakers ‘Optimistic’ Offseason Target a 6-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be active in the offseason, looking to fill the holes on their roster. With a 37-32 record and sitting in 9th place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have plenty they need to do. Of the top priorities, adding a third star around LeBron James and Anthony Davis should be at the top of their list. With players on the market who fit that need, DeMar DeRozan could be the best fit.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report gave his optimistic player the Lakers could land, naming DeRozan as that player.

“If DeRozan is satisfied with all the money he’s earned to this point in his illustrious career, the opportunity to play for his hometown team for the modest taxpayer’s mid-level exception could be intriguing.

“And while he may not make a ton of sense for a starting five that already includes ball-dominance from LeBron James and a lack of shooting from Anthony Davis, he could be a dominant sixth man.” DeRozan, despite being 34 years old, has been as good as ever for the Chicago Bulls. He’s averaging 23.2 points on 47.5% shooting, marking his third straight year averaging at least 23.2 points in Chicago.

Lakers Offseason Plans

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to stay put during the trade deadline. It was a surprising decision given the age of James, but one that allows them to land a player of DeRozan’s caliber in the offseason.

Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic on February 14 wrote about the Lakers offseason plans, hinting at them looking to add a third star in the summer.

“The Lakers plan to continue their quest for a third star this summer, armed with as many as three first-round picks, four pick swaps and multiple second-round picks to make a compelling offer for any available star. According to team sources, the organization has discussed three names internally: Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Irving.”

DeRozan will be a free agent, so they’d be able to land him without trading picks.

Does DeRozan Help the Lakers?

Adding another aging star next to James does have its downsides, but DeRozan’s a different scenario.

The six-time All-Star has aged well, similar to how James hasn’t slowed down. While DeRozan isn’t the same player James is, his game hasn’t regressed at this stage of his career.

In fact, there’s an argument to be made that he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career. DeRozan’s 27.9 points per game two seasons ago was the highest mark of his career, and the 24.5 points he averaged last season was the third-highest mark.

Adding another dynamic scorer next to James and Davis gives this Lakers team a dynamic they haven’t had during their time in Los Angeles. Factor in that DeRozan would take the load off James and Davis and landing him or a player of his caliber makes even more sense.

DeRozan is from California and with it being in the later stages of his career, could be interested in playing for his hometown team.