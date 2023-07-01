Dennis Schroder Breaks Silence on Leaving Lakers for Raptors

Dennis Schroder is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Lakers but he is thankful for his time in purple and gold.

Schroder agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Toronto Raptors during the first day of free agency. It was a solid payday for Schroder, who played on a veteran’s minimum deal last season with the Lakers.

Schroder turned out to be a major steal for the Lakers, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists in 66 regular season games. He built up a lot of goodwill after a failed first go-around with the Lakers and penned a short message for the team on social media after moving on.

“Lakers. I appreciate everything,” Schroder posted on his Instagram with purple and gold hearts.

Schroder should get a chance to be a solid contributor for the Raptors, who saw their starting point guard Fred VanVleet depart after signing a massive deal with the Houston Rockets.

Schroder also had a message for his new team, writing: “TORONTO RAPTORS. Ps: The Freeeze coming,” attaching a photo of his patented celebration.

Darvin Ham Wanted Dennis Schroder Back With Lakers

There was some mutual interest in a return to LA but the Lakers did not have the resources to make it happen after signing Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract.

“The Lakers considered bringing Schroder back but ultimately viewed Vincent as the better player and value, according to team sources” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported. “Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was one of the internal voices strongly in favor of retaining Schroder, those sources said.”

Schroder was interested in a return to the Lakers but also understood that the NBA is business. He ended up having to take the best deal on the table.

“I know I could have gotten way more money than I have the last two years,” Schroder told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin ahead of free agency. “I’m capable of running a team and helping the organization win games. And I think I have, of course, more worth than a minimum contract or $5.9 million and even bigger numbers than that.

“Whenever the Lakers hopefully come to me and say, ‘Listen, this is what we can do and this is what the situation is and we want to keep you,’ then we’re going to see if they really appreciate what I did. I know, end of the day, it’s a business is what I’m saying, and it’s a lot of factors around it as well.”

Lakers Retain Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura

On top of signing some key free agents like Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince, the Lakers were able to retain two key players in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Reaves was expected to be courted by multiple squads around the league but the Lakers were able to fend off other suitors. Reaves signed a max extension with the Lakers worth $56 million.

Hachimura had a strong showing with the Lakers after the mid-season trade and the team made it a priority to keep him around. He agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to remain in LA.

The Lakers also agreed to a two-year, $37 million deal with D’Angelo Russell, who also came over at the trade deadline. Russell struggled in the postseason but the former second-overall pick and one-time All-Star will likely be the Lakers starting point guard.