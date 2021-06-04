Lakers Guard Dennis Schroder Trolls Team After Loss to Suns

So how committed is Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers going forward following their Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns?

You’ll have to check his Instagram bio to find out.

Schroder has gone back and forth in including the “LA Lakers” in his bio on Instagram, an insignificant but interesting detail from the point guard’s social media presence.

After initially removing it prior to Game 6 on Thursday, Schroder added it back prior to the contest. After the Lakers were eliminated following a 113-100 loss to the Suns, the description was suddenly gone once again.

Sure, a minor detail, but Schroder — who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason — was cognisant of the significance.

Dennis Schroder’s Instagram bios, four hours apart. pic.twitter.com/eql0xjtkWb — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 4, 2021

After scoring no points in Game 5, Schroder scored 20 points in the elimination loss.

Dennis Schroder Hints at Return to Lakers

While Schroder’s Instagram reality might tell one story, the 27-year-old guard told another after losing to the Suns, making it sound like a return to the Lakers was imminent.

Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension in February, opting instead to bet on himself and the potential of earning a max contract. Schroder explained his reasoning following the loss to the Suns.

“I read so many things on Instagram,” Schröder said. “At the end of the day, it’s my eighth season in the NBA and I just wanted to make my own decision — one time, to where I can decide where I want to go. Just to say ‘I want to re-sign with the Lakers’ or ‘I want to go somewhere else.’ That’s the only thing.

“The Lakers, they didn’t do nothing to me. They’re great, they got the top-two players, everybody in the locker room is great, so, like I said, I want to be here and win a championship. That’s not even a question.”

Schröder: "I've read so many things on Instagram … the Lakers, they didn't do nothing to me … I want to be here and win a championship." — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) June 4, 2021

Schroder sounds like he’s embracing the opportunity of playing with LeBron James.

“My first year in OKC was tough,” Schroder said. “I played with Russ and PG. And then my second year, I felt comfortable. Now, I’m in my first year with the top-two players in the world and the best player who’s every played this game, probably, and for me, it’s just about being in a comfort zone, feeling comfortable.

“But I never used anything as an excuse. I just want to be comfortable and figure everybody out. I’m just going to be better, but I still can’t get it in my head that I played with the best player in the world. On the court, off the court, I learned so much already from him and I can’t wait for more with everybody coming back healthy next season, and everybody staying together.”

Devin Booker After Lighting Up Lakers: ‘I Was Thinking About Kobe’

Schroder and the Lakers had no answer for Suns guard Devin Booker, who set the tone early and often for the Suns, dropping 47 points in the victory. Booker said he channeled Lakers great Kobe Bryant in the win.

“Honestly, I was thinking about Kobe and the conversations we had,” Booker said. “About what we went through, and the postseason, and being legendary and taking the steps to get there. Seeing that 8 and 24 up there, with the lighting Staples has, it’s like it was shining down on you. I know he was here tonight, and I know he was proud.”

The Suns move on to take on the Denver Nuggets next round. The Lakers will look to get healthy and take another run at a repeat with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and maybe Schroder leading the way.

