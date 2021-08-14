Lakers Never Offered Ex-Starter Extension: Report

Much has been made about the Dennis Schroder turning down a massive contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, settling instead for a much smaller deal in free agency.

The value of the deal Schroder turned down during the year was for four years and $84 million, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Schroder recently signed with the Celtics for $5.9 million on a one-year, prove-it deal. While it appeared to be a painful situation for Schroder, ESPN’s Jay Williams said there was never an “official” offer made by the Lakers.

“A lot comments abt Dennis Schroder lately ‘turning down 4yr 84 mil.’ But what I’m hearing from a credible source is that there was never an ‘official’ offer made. Interesting!” Williams wrote.

Schroder Said He Wanted to Test Free Agency

That’s an interesting tidbit from Williams considering Schroder himself had alluded to the turned down extension, both on social media and while talking to reporters. At the end of the year Schroder said he wanted to test free agency for the first time in his career.

“I read so many things on Instagram,” Schroder told reporters at the end of the season. “At the end of the day, it’s my eighth season in the NBA and I just wanted to make my own decision — one time, to where I can decide where I want to go. Just to say ‘I want to re-sign with the Lakers’ or ‘I want to go somewhere else.’ That’s the only thing.

“Of course, you want to be fair, but not everything is about money for me and my family,” Schroder added.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season. However, he had a miserable showing in the postseason, shooting just 3-of-22 from the field and scored just eight combined points in Games 5 and 6 of the Lakers’ first-round series against the Suns.

Lakers Bring in Russell Westbrook

The Lakers made a big move to fill their starting point guard role, trading for former MVP Russell Westbrook. He averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists last season with the Wizards. Westbrook, who grew up cheering for the Lakers, wanted to sport the purple and gold.

“Being from L.A., you always wish that you can play for your home team and be able to do that,” Westbrook said Tuesday at his introductory news conference. “But that’s definitely something that always kind of circled around in my mind. And maybe one day. But I would always come back and be like, ‘Ahh, that probably won’t happen.'”

The Lakers were in trade talks for Sacramento guard Buddy Hield before the draft but could not pass up the opportunity to land Westbrook.

“I think it was an opportunity to make an aggressive move that we felt bettered our probability to bring the 18th title to the Los Angeles Lakers,” general manager Rob Pelinka said. “This was an opportunity to maximize the ability to do what we’re obsessed to do and that’s to bring an 18th title to this city.”

