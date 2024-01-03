Lakers Linked to ‘Desperate’ Trade for Oft-Injured $120 Million Star

Perhaps this would come off as a desperation trade for the Los Angeles Lakers. But given the way the last month has gone–the Lakers are 3-8 since winning the In-Season Tournament on December 7–maybe it is time to get desperate. Maybe it is time to get on the horn to old friend Mitch Kupchak in Charlotte and prod at the availability of star forward Gordon Hayward.

That’s the thought from one NBA executive, who sees Hayward as a quick fix for the Lakers’ struggling offense, which has a rating of 114.6, 23rd in the league, since the IST. The team has put out a defensively oriented roster more recently, but that has not helped. The defensive rating is 119.1, which is 21st.

Hayward could give the Lakers an attacking scoring option who can play multiple positions and serve as a secondary ballhandler. Mostly, though, as a player who has struggled with injuries and is in the final year of a four-year, $120 million contract, he could come cheap.

“I don’t think he is a guy you have to give up a first-rounder for,” one NBA exec told Heavy Sports. “And that’s what they need. Someone who’s gonna help but not mortgage the future. It’s a desperate move but, so what? Look at their record.”

Gordon Hayward Dealing With Calf Injury

Gordon Hayward is a versatile, 6-foot-7 forward who can handle the ball, attack the basket and shoot. He is averaging 14.5 points with 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists (second-most of his career), shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.1% from the 3-point line. Those are all numbers that should interest the Lakers.

But he is also 33 and has struggled to stay healthy since he broke his ankle in his first game with the Boston Celtics back in 2017. Hayward has played in 290 games since 2017, out of 574, meaning he has missed nearly half his games in that span. If healthy, he’s an excellent fit for the Lakers. But that remains a big “if.”

Hayward is currently dealing with a calf injury, and can’t really be put on the market until that is sorted. He is expected to be reevaluated next week.

If he gets the go-ahead, he will be a name to watch on the trade market. If, that is, the Hornets put him there.

“The big question is what Charlotte is gonna do with him,” the exec said. “They should be selling off pieces left and right but they’re an organization that just does not do that. Maybe that will change with a new owner but the marching orders there have always been no fire sales, and always try to make the playoffs.”

Lakers Could Make Trade Work

If the Hornets do look for a Gordon Hayward trade, it should not cost the Lakers much. They can match salaries with Hayward by starting with D’Angelo Russell and adding either Gabe Vincent or a package of lesser salaries, including that of first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino. That would allow the Hornets to add a young player in the deal.

Or the Lakers could keep JHS and add one or two second-rounders. The fact that Hayward could come without too much of a commitment is one of his draws. If he gets healthy.

“There is no question that the guy can help a team, the skill level he has at his size is special and when you talk about teams that want to play positionless basketball, which is everyone, pretty much, these days, he is the guy you want for that,” the exec said.

“Because he can act like a power forward for you and he can act like a point guard for you. He’s cant defend those positions that well, that is a struggle that is not getting better with age for him. But he is a glue guy and like, a Mr. Fix It, he can slip into whatever role you need.”