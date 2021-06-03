Lakers Star LeBron James Called Out by Warriors Veteran

Draymond Green and LeBron James have had some battles over the years, but Golden State’s defensive specialist still has a goal he wants to accomplish against the Los Angeles Lakers‘ four-time MVP.

Green shared during a Bleacher Report AMA that one of his goals for next season is to dunk on James, who had a big block on him during a wild play-in tournament matchup.

If he’s able to execute, he has quite the plan to celebrate.

“I would absolutely hang the poster in my house,” Green said when prompted with the question of who he would want to dunk on most. “I got a shot blocked by him in the play-in game and all I could think of was trying to dunk on him.”

Green and James have faced off in high-pressure situations multiple times, with things occasionally getting chippy. But the two have major respect for one another, which Green displayed in another question about James.

“Who is coming out of the West is coming out of LA,” Green responded. “I’ve seen LeBron down 3-2 before and seen him bring his team back to another NBA Finals.”

James and the Lakers will have to win two games in a row to make that happen, the first a crucial Game 6 on tap Thursday.

LeBron James Ready to Step Up for Lakers

James and the Lakers dispatched Green’s Warriors in the play-in game, with Golden State later losing to Memphis and ending up on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

However, now the Lakers are on the verge of their season ending sooner than expected if they can’t hold off the Suns in Game 6 at Staples Center on Thursday. As Green knows well, James is game for the challenge.

“I mean, it’s literally win or go home at that point,” James said of the elimination scenario and his 33.7 points per game average in those spots over his career. “So, you shoot all the bullets you got and throw the gun too. So, I look forward to the environment.

“Obviously, our Laker faithful are going to give us a lot of energy, and I look forward to the moment, look forward to the challenge, and we’ll see if it brings out the best in me and my teammates.”

LeBron James Taking Heat for Leaving Early in Blowout

James has been the target of criticism for heading to the locker room early during the blowout 115-85 loss to the Suns. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said James was getting a headstart on treatment for his ankle.

“What was going through my mind was, ‘They’re kicking our ass,'” James said of his thoughts as he watched the final minutes in the locker room. “But at the end of the day, it’s one game. It’s one game, and they did what they were supposed to do. They held serve at home, and we go back and we have an opportunity to even the series back out again. That was really the two things that were going on in my mind.”

The Lakers title odds have plummeted since the injury to Anthony Davis. The defending champs have hung with the Brooklyn Nets (+165) as a top contender but are now +1,000 to win it all, per Odds Shark.

