Draymond Green ‘Got a Bone to Pick’ With Lakers Star LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James debuted a new podcast “Mind the Game” with former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

But Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, James’ fellow Klutch Sports client said he has a bone to pick with the Lakers superstar after joining the new media without first guesting on his podcast.

“I’m a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast, and he still hasn’t been on “The Draymond Green Show“,” Green said on Tuesday, March 19. “But when it’s your own thing, you kind of can’t say anything, so I guess I’ll live with it for now. Pick the bone with him that I got to pick with him later.

Nonetheless, that is coming out [March 20] and I am excited to check it out. I hope you all are excited to check it out as well. JJ and Bron are two of the best basketball minds in the game today.”

Green is one of the few active NBA players who dove into podcasting as modern-day athletes try to gain control of their narrative from the traditional media.

While Green’s podcast offers fresh off-his-mind insights after games, James’ show with Reddick on the other hand is more nuanced as it caters to the more serious basketball fans who want to learn the game better through its X’s and O’s.

While Green and James are friends off the court, they are rivals on the court as their teams are neck-and-neck in the race for the last two play-in spots in the Western Conference.

LeBron James Takes Over Lakers’ Practice

In a video clip posted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on March 20, James was spotted taking over the Lakers practice as he animatedly discussed with the coaching staff over a defensive play.

Instances such as this one illustrate James’ high IQ that made him one of the greatest, if not the greatest player, to play the game.

The all-time leading scorer has not shown signs of slowing down as he tries to defy Father Time in his 21st NBA season.

The 39-year-old James is still averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 35.1 minutes while shooting 53.2% from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range.

His numbers this season are still comparable to his fourth MVP season a decade ago during the 2012-13 season when he led the Miami Heat to the NBA title.

A 28-year-old James put up 26.8 points, 7.3 assists and 9.0 rebounds in 37.9 minutes while shooting 56.5% from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range.

Gabe Vincent Still on Track to Return This Season

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent is still on track to return this season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, refuting an earlier report that he’s done for the season.

“Lakers G Gabe Vincent is nearing a return and intends to play again this season barring any setbacks, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Vincent has played in just 5 games as a Laker and underwent arthroscopic surgery (left knee) in late December,” Stein reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, March 19.

Stein’s news on Vincent came on the heels of Bill Reiter of CBS Sports reporting that the point guard, along with Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt will miss the rest of the season.

“Sources tell CBSSports that Los Angeles Lakers players Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent will miss the rest of the season. While Vanderbilt still could return, sources say, the expectation is that will not happen. ESPN first reported the news on Wood,” Reiter wrote on X, more than six hours before Stein’s update.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham confirmed Steins’ report, claiming that Vincent’s rehab is “going in a really positive way.” Vincent has been a limited participant in the Lakers practice since last week.