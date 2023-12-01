Rival Executives Consider Lakers’ Duo ‘Trade Candidates to Watch’ Amid Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have quietly turned around their fortunes.

They have won five of their last seven contests and eight of 11 games since a three-game losing streak capped their 3-5 start. But the Lakers have not escaped trade rumors with a key duo topping the list of potential trade candidates.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring Zach LaVine, and while the Bulls would covet Austin Reaves in trade talks, he’s not for sale in LaVine conversations,” wrote Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on November 29. “So, who could be on the move for LaVine or another player coveted by the Lakers?

“Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are two potential trade candidates to watch.”

Russell is coming off his best game of the season.

He dropped 35 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in a win over the Detroit Pistons on November 29. Russell shot 76.5% from the floor and connected on 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

DLo’s Season-High — 35 POINTS, 13-17 FG pic.twitter.com/eQPrWIp4F0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 30, 2023

His status as a potential part of a trade package is not new, starting when he waived the implied no-trade clause after re-signing with the Lakers on a two-year, $36 million contract. He is not the same caliber of playmaker as former Lakers teammate and injured Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball. But he is a more diverse scorer and still a capable lead guard when locked in.

Hachimura also re-signed with L.A. this past offseason, inking a three-year, $51 million contract in restricted free agency.

He has also formed a close bond with LeBron James, who calls him his “understudy”.

Hachimura has missed seven games this season due to injury. The last three have come following surgery to repair a broken nose, though Lakers head coach Darvin Ham hopes the former Washington Wizard can return “soon”, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

This could indicate the Lakers do not plan to include free agent signee Gabe Vincent, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, or Jaxson Hayes. Jarred Vanderbilt cannot be traded this season.

Lakers Eyeing Trade for Bulls Duo Over Zach LaVine

Buha described the Lakers’ interest in trading for LaVine as “real”. But he added that LaVine is not the front office’s priority target on the Bulls’ roster.

“In conversations I’ve had in recent weeks regarding the Bulls, there is real interest in Zach LaVine. But I think it comes at the right price,” Buha said on the “Hoops Tonight” podcast on November 28. “I’ve actually heard that they’re more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.”

Caruso used to play for the Lakers, helping them win a championship in 2020. But they low-balled him in free agency two summers later. DeRozan thought he was joining the Lakers as a free agent in 2021 but they went for Russell Westbrook instead.

Whoever the Lakers pursue, the trade seems likely to include one or both of Russell or Hachimura.

Trading Zach LaVine is Bulls’ ‘Main Organizational Focal Point’

This is just more clarity in a saga that dates back to the offseason ahead of the 2022-23 season and even further. The Lakers were linked to LaVine, then an unrestricted free agent, as a potential sign-and-trade destination. Nothing came to fruition with LaVine returning to Chicago without visiting other teams.

But the Bulls’ current struggles have sped up their process with LaVine, in particular. His camp is also open to a move and is believed to be open to a trade to L.A.

The Lakers have eyes for other Bulls players but could have to wait out LaVine’s situation.

“Trading LaVine is the main organizational focal point for now,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on November 29. “Sources said that … Karnišovas is responding to inquiries on other players by saying he wants to see what the roster looks like post-LaVine trade first.”

With Russell (December 15) and Hachimura (January 15) ineligible to be traded yet, the Bulls’ patience could work in the Lakers’ favor.