Former Lakers Champion Could Join Title Contender

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion, Dwight Howard, remains a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

With little interest in his services throughout the summer, Howard remains available to any team in need of some veteran assistance off the bench. According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Boston Celtics could be a possible landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.

“Dwight Howard does (make sense for Boston). They went and got Blake Griffin because they wanted someone who could fill in at the 4 or the 5 but the fact is, they need more help at the 5 right now. They need a rebounder and a paint defender. They’re trying Luke Kornet more and that is good for them but he is not a presence off the bench. Whatever you want to say about Dwight Howard at this point, he is still a presence. You are not going to beat him to rebounds and you will think twice about driving to the paint against him. That’s what they need there,” The executive said.

Howard, 36, was an impressive member of the Lakers bench rotation last season, providing them with 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while converting on 61.8% of his shot attempts around the rim.

Howard Could Retire And Join WWE

On September 26, TMZ caught up with Howard for an exclusive interview, with the focus being on his immediate future in the NBA, and if there are any non-basketball opportunities on the horizon for him.

As it turns out, Howard is a fan of wrestling and would be willing to consider a career in sports entertainment should an offer fail to materialize from an NBA team in the coming months.

.@DwightHoward says he is dead serious about joining @WWE in future telling @TMZ, "Of course, no doubt." https://t.co/eY8hsnsWP8 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 26, 2022

“I like wrestling. I could be the good guy sometimes, and I could be the bad guy sometimes,” Howard said, “Would I choose wrestling over playing basketball? Whatever opportunity is best, whatever opportunity happens.” Of course, given Boston’s need for a legitimate backup center, Howard could potentially find himself back in the league in the not-too-distant future, which would mean his potential wrestling career would have to be put on hold.

WWE Willing to Discuss Terms With Howard

On September 19, Triple H spoke to Sporting News on a range of topics, but a potential Howard acquisition was mentioned, which is probably what got the entertaining big man thinking about a potential career switch.

During the interview, Triple H noted that he would be willing to negotiate potential terms with Howard, should the veteran center make a genuine commitment to the sport and improving his skillset.

Play

Video Video related to former lakers champion could join title contender 2022-11-04T16:50:35-04:00

“The ball’s in his court…He came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others, and was incredibly entertaining….So, when he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number…All he’s got to do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen,” Triple H said.

Howard’s career switch might not happen before the end of the current NBA season, but it certainly looks like an avenue he will explore when he finally calls time on his illustrious career.