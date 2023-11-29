Insider: Rival ‘Would Covet’ Lakers’ Austin Reaves in Trade for Former All-Star

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Los Angeles Lakers amid their 10-8 start.

Their intended approach to improving the roster has shifted quite a bit from last season. Then, they were aggressive adding to the roster even before the trade deadline. This year, however, they are expected to take a different approach with one target, in particular.

Operating hastily could prove quite costly.

“I expect [the Lakers] to express interest in Zach LaVine,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” on November 28. “If you’re if you’re the Lakers and you’re out there trying to pursue a third star – whether that’s Zach LaVine, anyone else that becomes available – the player that teams will ask about is Austin Reaves, 100%.”

“The Bulls, I’m sure, would covet Austin Reaves in any potential Zach LaVine trade, as any team would,” Charania said.

The Lakers’ anticipated interest in LaVine is not new. This latest link dates back to the summer of 2022 when LaVine – a former two-time All-Star and West Coast native who lives in Los Angeles during the offseason – was an unrestricted free agent.

Shams Charania Expects ‘Prudent Approach’ From Lakers

Nothing came to fruition with the two-time All-Star returning to the Bulls on a five-year, $215 million contract without so much as a visit to another team. The Bulls’ 5-14 start has them exploring all of their options in Year 2 of the deal, though.

LaVine, 28, is off to a slow start this season, averaging 21.0 points on 56.6% true shooting,

He also comes with a significant injury history with multiple surgeries including for a torn ACL in 2017. He also had an arthroscopic procedure ahead of the 2022-23 season. LaVine left the Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics on November 28 with a foot injury he was nursing coming into the contest.

For these reasons and more – including being limited in who they can trade away at this point of the season – Charania anticipates the Lakers taking a measured approach.

That includes their long-standing stance on Reaves.

“To this point, the Lakers have not been inclined to move Austin Reaves,” Charania continued. “I think if you’re the Lakers you’re going to take a prudent approach.”

Austin Reaves Thriving in Bench Role

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham named Reaves the starting shooting guard during the offseason. That was after Reaves re-signed in restricted free agency on a four-year, $53.8 million contract. But, in an effort to shake things up for the team and player amid a slow start, Ham sent Reaves back to the reserve role he thrived in last season.

Reaves averaged 13.1 points on 52.3% true shooting over the Lakers’ first eight games of this season, all of which he started. The Lakers were 3-5 in those contests. Over the last 10 games, however, Reaves has averaged 14.5 points on 63.2% true shooting off of the bench.

He helped Los Angeles go 7-3 in that span.

Reaves has repeatedly said his focus is on winning. And Ham was clear the move to the bench wasn’t a demotion. Surely it helps that the results have been positive.