Insider Reveals Rival’s Deadline to Move Lakers’ All-Star Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers are most often linked to Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in trade rumors.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported they have a “real” interest, though, and that sentiment could be mutual. Lavine, who has missed the Bulls’ last five games with a foot injury, is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract.

“With the rest of the players that signed offseason deals eligible to be dealt after Jan. 15, [Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas] Karnisovas would like to have moved LaVine by or just after that date,” wrote Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on December 12. “Multiple sources said that LaVine and his representation obviously want Los Angeles.”

Cowley cited the “Klutch Sports connection”. LaVine also lives in LA during the offseason.

“It’s going to be LA,” an anonymous team personnel advisor said, per Matt Moore of Action Network on December 12. “He’s Klutch [Sports client]. … No one else is jumping to get LaVine.”

Cowley also noted the lack of a trade market for LaVine. The scarcity of suitors has been linked to his injury history, contract, and questions over whether or not his style of play leads to winning basketball.

Chicago held talks with multiple teams, gauging trade interest in LaVine this past offseason.

But Fred Katz of The Athletic described their asking price as “giant”. LaVine is also not playing up to his usual standard, averaging 21.0 points on 56.6% true shooting and connecting on 33.6% of his threes.

Perhaps word of his preference has also made the round with Klutch Sports clients on 19 NBA franchises.

6 Lakers Set to Become Trade-Eligible on December 15

Six Lakers players will become trade-eligible on December 15, potentially setting the stage for the team’s next step toward getting to the NBA Finals this season. Of those five players – Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood – Russell pops up most in trade rumors.

“They know (D’Angelo Russell) can’t hang for a deep playoff run,” the advisor said, per Moore.

Russell played well for the Lakers last season. But he struggled in the postseason to the point that he saw fewer than 15 minutes in the decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

He re-signed this offseason on a two-year, $36 million contract in free agency, and head coach Darvin Ham committed to him as the team’s starting point guard.

His points and three-point efficiency are both down this season, though only slightly.

He is still averaging 16.2 points and shooting 40% from three-point range. And his 58.7% true shooting mark is the second-highest of his career.

Lakers Not ‘Actively Shopping’ D’Angelo Russell

Speculation over Russell’s future began as soon as he signed his contract. He also waived his implied no-trade clause. His play hasn’t warranted another reduction in playing time and the Lakers are not looking to move him.

“Russell is having a nice season … and the Lakers aren’t actively shopping him,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire on December 12. “Quite the opposite. But they would in the right deal, or at least would be more likely to move Russell than some others. And they just may have to if they want a third consistent scorer in return.”

The question may be whether or not the Lakers consider LaVine to be that scorer.

Cowley also noted Russell is the Lakers player most often linked to the Bulls in trade rumors. He added Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves as other names to monitor.

The Lakers aren’t looking to trade Reaves. But no such stance has been made public on either Hachimura or Vincent. Reaves and Hachimura cannot be traded until January 15, though. That is after the Bulls’ deadline.

Which team will blink first if it indeed comes down to keeping Reaves or trading for LaVine?