Insider Says Lakers Eye ‘Difference-Making Perimeter Talent’

In the wake of LeBron Jame re-comitting to theLos Angeles Lakers after he rejected the Golden State Warriors’ trade interest, general manager and vice president of basketball operationsRob Pelinka has his work cut out for him to repay that.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed that the Lakers are expected to do just like that this summer after a quiet trade deadline.

“They will be able to trade three first-round picks this summer, and league sources expect them to search for a difference-making perimeter talent,” Lowe wrote on February 16.

With limited trade chips this past trade deadline, the Lakers failed to land Dejounte Murray, Klutch Sports client whom James wanted to play with, per The Athletic.

Pelinka did not go all-in on Murray with an eye on a bigger star trade this summer.

Lakers’ Top Star Targets

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins recently hinted at another star who is a “perfect piece” not only for James but especially next to Anthony Davis is coming to Los Angeles.

“The Lakers need to stay in path and get through this season,” Perkins said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 16. “Have a run because another superstar is on the way this summer. I can’t reveal who that is… they trust me not to add this information out who that player is going to be.”

“This superstar, actually is the perfect fit, not only for LeBron like it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin named two of the top perimeter players in the NBA as the Lakers’ trade targets January 23.

“The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote.

Klay Thompson Interest

Aside from Mitchell and Young, the Lakers are also expected to court five-time All-Star Klay Thompson this offseason.

“I expect him to test the marketplace,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on February 16. “I would expect both Florida teams, I would expect both LA teams, I would expect potentially a couple East Coast teams to have interest in Klay Thompson.”

Thompson, who failed to agree on an extension with the Warriors last summer, had seen his role decreased this season amid his inconsistent play.

One night after his meltdown in the Warriors’ 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Thompson was demoted to a reserve role.

The 34-year-old sharpshooter responded with his best game of the season, firing a season-high 35 points to lift the Warriors to a 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on February 15.

Thompson said in an interview with The Ringer that he is open to a reduced role. But if the Lakers offer him a starting role and a bigger contract, they might have a chance of poaching him from the Warriors.

A move to the Lakers would theoretically give Thompson more space to operate around Davis and James, two of the best inside players in the league which the Warriors sorely lack.