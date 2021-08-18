Lakers Workout 3 Veteran Guards, Including Former All-Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers roster has mostly taken shape but there are still have two guaranteed contracts that they can fit in. The team added Russell Westbrook this offseason but could use a solid third-string point guard. Luckily, there are some solid options who could have an interest in Los Angeles.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers have worked out three guards recently as they look to fill up their final roster spots:

The Los Angeles Lakers are actively surveying the landscape to eventually fill out the roster with more depth, and have done so in recently working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports. A signing is not imminent, sources said. The Lakers could also elect to bring players into training camp to fight for the last few roster spots.

The Thomas workout doesn’t come as a surprise as Marc Stein recently reported that the Lakers had an interest in him. He played for the 2017-2018 season but only lasted 17 games. He was recently seen putting up 81 points in a pro-am game so there’s been more NBA interest in him.

Collison is also notable as he’s been linked to the Lakers in the past. He’s technically retired right now but is only 33-years-old. He could be excited by the chance to play with Westbrook again, his former UCLA teammate, and possibly winning a championship with his hometown Lakers.

James was most recently seen playing for the Brooklyn Nets. He didn’t carve out a huge role as he only played in 13 games. Out of the three players worked out, he’s certainly the least notable.





Jared Dudley Likely Done in Los Angeles

It’s been expected that the Lakers would re-sign veteran forward Jared Dudley. He doesn’t play many minutes but has become a leader on the bench. However, his time with the team could be over, per Haynes.

“And with the intention of signing two more players and leaving a roster spot open, it means Jared Dudley’s two-year tenure with the organization will likely come to an end,” Haynes wrote.

Dudley has previously said he’d like to play one more year. If the Lakers choose not to re-sign him, he could end his playing career earlier than expected. Perhaps a coaching job with the team could be in his future.

Haynes Reveals Lakers’ Priority

At this point in free agency, it’s unlikely the Lakers find rotational pieces. However, Haynes noted that they do have a couple of positions they’d like to fill.

“A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing,” Haynes wrote.

If the Lakers sign Collison, he could potentially be a good backup point guard if he can return to form. He has experience playing with Westbrook and would be a nice player to have coming off the bench. That said, Kendrick Nunn is the likely favorite to serve as the backup point guard. If the team decides to go with Thomas or James, they’ll likely be third-stringers.

Los Angeles has a lot of wings but could use another young athletic one who can play some defense. It remains to be seen who could interest the Lakers.

