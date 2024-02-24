LeBron James Reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s Rare Accomplishment in Lakers Win

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from their loss to the Golden State Warriors in their first game back from the All-Star break on February 22 with a 123-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs the following night keyed by LeBron James.

After the game, James couldn’t help but marvel at Spurs rookie and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

“That kid is SPECIAL,” James exclaimed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 23.

Wembanyama finished the game with a 5×5 line with 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks, and five steals. The 7-foot-4 phenom is the youngest player to record a 5×5 line – the 15th in NBA history – and did it in the fewest minutes ever.

Victor Wembanyama is the YOUNGEST player in NBA history to record a 5×5 (PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK) game 📊 27 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

5 BLK

5 STL Wembanyama completed this 5×5 game in 30 minutes and 55 seconds, the fewest minutes ever played in such a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oenPznGOKM — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2024

“He doesn’t have a ceiling, he can do whatever he wants to do with his career,” James told reporters after the game. “He seems like he enjoys the game and seems like he puts the work [in], just from the outside looking in. Obviously, I’m not with him on a day-to-day basis. But I said it a long time ago how special he was, and it’s literally that simple.

“As far as havoc, you just got guys in our league that you have to account for any time you get around the rim or around the perimeter in our league history.

“He sits right at the top – if not, around the top – with all the greats.”

LeBron also praised Wembanyama following the Spurs’ win over the Lakers in December, calling him a “special talent”. Wembanyama has been appreciative of James’ kind words, even embracing the “alien” comparison James applied.

LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama has ‘Unbelievable Coach’ in Gregg Popovich

James called Wembanayma “special” again during his walk-off interview. But he also made sure to tip his cap to Hall-of-Fame head coach Gregg Popovich.

“He has an unbelievable coach that’s going to make sure that he does things the right way, play the game the right way,” James told ESPN’s Mike Trudell.

“Just the utmost respect [for Popovich]. One of the greatest coaches of all time. But more importantly, one of the best people of all time that I’ve ever been around. And I love everything about Coach Pop. And you know to be able to share the floor with him, to be able to talk to him, and have a friendship that we have, it’s very special to me.”

Popovich has a 31-28 record against James all-time, per Statmuse.

LeBron James’ Balky Ankle ‘Did Okay’ in Lakers’ Win

James missed the Lakers’ loss to the Warriors with the ankle injury that has kept him listed on the injury report all season.

He returned to drop 30 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal on the Spurs.

“Felt pretty good,” James said. “I was more surprised how well my wind was, to be honest. But ankle did okay, did so-so. I was happy to get out there, help my team win. That was most important.”

Spin on 'em pic.twitter.com/0puiPgzZvW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2024

James and the Lakers will get a day off before a two-game “road trip” to first visit the Phoenix Suns on February 25 before acting as the visiting team against the LA Clippers on February 28.