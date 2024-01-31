LeBron James Turns Heads With Cryptic Post Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn’t have much time left in the NBA. In his 21st season, James has been beset by injuries and, more recently, diminished athleticism even as he continues to post strong performances.

After the Lakers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 30, James fired off a cryptic post sure to stir trade rumors in the early hours of the following morning.

It was a simple hourglass emoji.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

James, 39, finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in the 138-122 road loss. He was candid in his postgame availability.

“We could, on any given night, beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night we get our ass kicked by any team in the NBA,” James told reporters . “That’s where we are.

“I don’t have any message for my teammates. Just go out and do your job. I’m not — yeah.”

With the trade deadline on February 8, the responses to James’ post trended as one might expect, with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor taking the opportunity to drop his article headlined by the question of whether it was time for James and the Lakers to split.

“The question now is whether the Lakers, who are currently tied for ninth in the West … can provide LeBron with a last dance and not a sad farewell tour,” O’Connor wrote on January 30.“For the third consecutive season, the front office needs to make a move to reverse offseason blunders and give the Lakers a chance to win it all.”

James did not reply to O’Connor, or anyone for that matter. But there was plenty of speculation.

Fans Speculate Over Cryptic Post From LeBron James After Lakers Loss

Some fans did indeed believe that James was sending a message about his potential desire for a trade.

“He’s requesting a trade,” one fan wrote in a quote of James’ post.

“BRON LEAVING THE LAKERS LETS GOOOOO,” said another fan.

James has a $51.4 million player option for next season, meaning he can become a free agent after this season anyway. But most believed James was sending a message to Head Coach Darvin Ham and teammates with the trade deadline looming.

more threatening than the arthur fist. https://t.co/nJ7CAAT2VW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 31, 2024

“Darvin Ham, your time is running out,” a different fan wrote in a quote.

“DEJOUNTE MURRAY IS A LAKER AND DARVIN HAM IS FIRED CONFIRMED. THIS IS WHY LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME,” another fan wrote in their quote.

Murray had 24 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and two steals in the Hawks’ win over the Lakers. But, due to rumored changes of heart on both sides, a potential trade to the Lakers before the deadline is unlikely.

Is Darvin Ham’s Replacement Already on Lakers’ Bench?

Ham has previously touted his support from ownership and management. He also said that he maintained communication with James and Anthony Davis. However, this season has also seen leaks of discontent within the locker room aimed at the head coach.

so.. rich paul liking controversy wood subtweeting darvin lebron james cryptic tweet after a beat down.. what is going on man https://t.co/Y4blFfbvfk — Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) January 31, 2024

In his piece, O’Connor noted that Lakers assistant Phil Handy could replace Ham. Handy coached the 2020 Lakers and 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers that won titles with James.

“If LeBron still had the power he did in Cleveland when David Blatt got fired midway through the 2015-16 season despite a 30-11 record, [Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty] Lue would’ve been hired in the first place in L.A. And this season, Ham would certainly be a goner by now too, probably in favor of assistant coach Phil Handy.”

Time will tell just what James was alluding to.