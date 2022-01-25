Lakers Trade Target Unwilling to Play With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have been exploring a way to land Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, although the situation seems to have hit a major snag.

Grant doesn’t want to be the third wheel behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, per Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. Grant has averaged 21.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last two seasons on a bad Detroit team and considers himself as a star in the league.

“He left Denver to become a primary offensive player on a team. That’s how he views himself, right or wrong,” Pincus said on The NBA Chats from 19 Media Group. “I don’t think he wants to go back to being what he was in Denver, which was the primary defender and a catch and shoot guy. Playing in a corner, 3-and-D — I just don’t think that’s what he wants. That’s going to limit the number of teams that go after him.”

Pincus made it clear with a follow up tweet that the Lakers didn’t simply turn down a trade for Grant but that the sentiment is that it doesn’t make sense long-term for both the player and the team.

This suggests the Pistons offered and Lakers said no, that's not what I communicated https://t.co/f1CmznhzPS — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) January 25, 2022

“I’ve actually heard Lakers have passed on Jerami Grant,” Pincus said. “That he doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind LeBron and AD. The Lakers would also have to invest big money (extension) in him. There’s also the issue of return value for a rebuilding Pistons team.”

Pistons Not Getting Strong Offers for Grant

The Lakers offered Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a 2027 first-round pick for Grant, per Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer, which wasn’t a package that had the Pistons jumping to make a deal.

“Maybe there’s a way to make it happen but I don’t think Detroit values THT the way the Lakers need to,” Pincus said. “You’d have to do a multiteam trade to get Detroit something they do value.”

If the Lakers were for some reason set on making a deal, one thing working in their favor is that there doesn’t appear to be a ton of movement for Grant. His market was broken down by James Edward III of The Athletic.

“In regard to Grant and the trade market, I’ve gathered that the offers aren’t pouring in right now,” Edward wrote. “The majority of the chatter and interest you’ve heard in regard to Grant are more conversations than anything concrete. I do expect that to change as the deadline gets closer, but as of now, from my understanding, not many formal offers have been placed in front of Detroit.”

Grant Set to Get Paid With Next Deal

On top of everything else, Grant is scheduled to be a free agent in 2023 and will be due a large contract soon, which realistically would be hard for the Lakers to figure out if their plan is to retain Davis and James long-term.

“He’s going to be close to 32 after his next contract and if you’re paying him $30 million towards the end of that, that’s a lot to take on if you keep paying AD and LeBron,” Pincus said.

And as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed out, Grant wants an extension sooner than that.

“He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast, also mentioning Grant has delivered a list of preferred destinations. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.”

The Lakers seem set on trying to make a deal happen, but the possibility of Grant wearing purple and gold this season seems unlikely.