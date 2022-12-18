Kyle Kuzma Sticks it to Lakers With Brutal Take Amid Reunion Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers can’t escape reports linking them with a potential trade for former power forward Kyle Kuzma.

However, on December 17, in an interview with Fox Sports’ Melissa Rohlin, Kuzma shared his belief that going back to the Lakers might not be what’s best for his career at this current moment in time.

“I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener…It’s definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I’ve been playing well, and I have value in this league, that a team would want to trade for me. It’s a blessing,” Kuzma said.

Y’all forget how good Laker Kyle Kuzma is pic.twitter.com/4HbHDuO360 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) December 16, 2022

Since leaving the Lakers following their 2020 NBA championship, Kuzma has established himself as a legitimate part of the Washington Wizards core and has averaged 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over his 95 games for the Eastern Conference team while shooting 53.4% from two-point range and 34% from deep.

It’s those impressive averages, along with his experience of playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, that has piqued the Lakers’ interest in a potential reunion with their former first-round draft pick.

Kyle Kuzma Reveals Lakers are Hard to Watch

During his interview with Rohlin, Kuzma also revealed how he currently finds it hard to watch the Lakers play, as he doesn’t want to see his former teammates struggle.

“It’s hard to watch…Those are your brothers. Those are my brothers for life. I won a championship with them. So, naturally, I always want to see them do good. Being healthy, that’s been an issue for them, [as well as] roster make-up for them, all this other stuff. I want to see them do well. Those are my guys,” Kuzma said.

Unfortunately for Kuzma, his Wizards team isn’t fairing much better, as they currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with an 11-19 record and are 11 games behind the Boston Celtics, who currently occupy the number one seed.

Kyle Kuzma Jokingly Accused of Tampering

On December 15, Kuzma took to Twitter to share his appreciation of the California weather, most notably the cool breeze that flows through the state at this time of year.

Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you 🌴 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 15, 2022

“Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you,” Kuzma tweeted.

However, shortly after posting his Tweet, fellow NBA stars Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell jumped into the replies to accuse the Wizards forward of tampering due to his name being floated in trade rumors over the past few weeks.

Tampering 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 15, 2022

Kuzma did respond, though, reminding his fellow stars that he still lives in California, so he couldn’t understand why Mitchell and Young were busting his chops about tampering via Twitter.

How I’m tampering I live there tf lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 15, 2022

Luckily, the entire exchange was nothing more than harmless fun between friends, but, the won’t stop the Lakers from pursuing the versatile forward – especially if they believe he shares their interest in a reunion, although, to this point, there has been little in the way of reciprocation from Kuzma.

For now, the Lakers will continue to focus on their upcoming games, with their next contest scheduled for Sunday, December 18, which is ironically against Kuzma and the Wizards.