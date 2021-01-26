LeBron James Associate Compares Kyrie Irving To Chris Brown, Addresses Hate

Kyrie Irving‘s the subject of much criticism for much: buring sage before games, missing several games earlier this month and a host of other things.

But his talent is undeniable on the basketball court.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard is currently averaging 29.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals for a 10-8 Brooklyn Nets team that currently sits in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.

Are the criticisms warranted?

“They give Kyrie Irving a hard time because he’s so fucking talented man,” Cuffs The Legend told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“It’s like the Chris Brown thing. You know how talented Chris Brown is and you remember when he went through his crackhead phase right before our eyes? It’s like, Damn man. Stop doing drugs and make the music and give the people what they want! Show us your talent! And with Kyrie Irving, I think just we as fans want to see his talent. Stop all the bull jive. Just play basketball.”

A friend of LeBron James, as well as James’ agent, Rich Paul and business partner, Maverick Carter, Cuffs The Legend is a basketball trainer in North Carolina and is very popular on both Twitter and Instagram. Just last week, Cuffs The Legend discussed his frustration with retired NBA players like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal who criticize today’ crop of NBA players like Irving, Kevin Durant and the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell.

Million Dollar Question: How can Kyrie Irving eliminate criticism?

“Honestly, I think that Kyrie Irving’s legacy is already cemented,” Cuffs The Legend told Scoop B Radio.

“I don’t think that he has anything to prove anymore. So there’s no pressure on Kyrie Irving. There’s no pressure on him. Like, he left LeBron – like, he left for a great situation so that should already show that he doesn’t want to win championships. It’s not about winning so, and he showed us that. We didn’t have to go figure it out. Kyrie showed the whole basketball world that he’s about maybe investing in sage or starting a hemp farm… I don’t know man. I don’t know if he loves basketball, Scoop. I don’t know if he loves the game.”

The Nets still needs a dominant big man. Names like the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and JaVale McGee are believed to be in the mix.

Brooklyn Nets have interest in BOTH Kevin Love & JaVale McGee per a Nets source. Nets’ Kevin Love interest is real as first reported by @JDumasReports. Cavs are also fielding offers for Andre Drummond pear Cavs source & at least two teams have interest in the big man. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 25, 2021

Be that as it may, the Nets are looking good these days on paper with the addition of James Harden.

Bovada have the Nets as a second to win the NBA Finals behind the Los Angeles Lakers at +275

2021 NBA Champions per @BovadaOfficial Lakers +225

Nets +275

Clippers +600

Bucks +700

Celtics +1800 pic.twitter.com/kcjg58abED — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 13, 2021

“I want to see it work,” Cuffs The Legend tells me.

“I want to see those guys work. I want to see those guys play well. I want to see those guys get to the Finals and play for the ultimate prize but, I want to see the BEST teams play each other; and that’s the key word: teams. And I just don’t think those guys in Brooklyn are a team. They’re an AAU team that you put together on the weekend and say, “Go out there and win us the National AAU Championship!” These guys don’t know each other; he’s from over there, he’s from somewhere and he dribbles a lot, and he dribbles a lot and he wants to take all the shots, so let’s D up and play basketball. It doesn’t work like that. And you and I both know that the Lakers are a BASKETBALL team. They have all the components, all the congruent pieces and I just think that they’re a better basketball team. I think the Brooklyn Nets are going to have some slight struggles and I think that their talent is going to get them past certain teams but, I do think that when it comes down to Boston, Philly, and Brooklyn it’s going to be the usual suspects this year.”