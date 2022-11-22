Lakers Considered Landing Spot for $230 Million All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for a $230 million All-Star. In a November 22 article called “3 Trade Targets for Lakers to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley said the Lakers should think about trading for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Los Angeles would likely have to trade Russell Westbrook and draft picks to the Nets to get Irving.

“The Lakers’ trade budget is limited, particularly if they don’t want to cough up both of their future firsts. It’s possible, though, that a package of Westbrook and one of those picks could bring back a needle-mover. The only catch is that said needle-mover is the unpredictable (and often unreliable) Kyrie Irving,” Buckley wrote. “Due to injuries, suspensions and personal decisions, the 30-year-old has suited up just 112 times since the start of 2019-20. He has played roughly 800 minutes more during this stretch than Scottie Barnes—the fourth overall pick of the 2021 draft. A deal for Irving would be a massive gamble, but the Lakers might have to settle for a scratch-off if they don’t want to pay top dollar.”

Irving, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, has been heavily linked to the Lakers since he played with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Los Angeles tried to acquire Irving this past offseason, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reporting in July that the Lakers and Nets were actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would have sent Westbrook to Brooklyn and Irving to LA. Trade talks stalled after the Nets announced in August that Kevin Durant — who requested a trade — would not be traded.

Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic video and missed eight consecutive games. The one-time champion apologized for his actions and made his return to the Nets’ lineup on November 20 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2011-12 Rookie of the Year, Irving will have earned more than $230 million in NBA money when his contract is over following this season.

Lakers Think LeBron Sent Signals He Wants Irving

James tweeted on November 10 that he believed Irving should have been allowed to return to the court after his first apology for tweeting the link to the antisemitic video. Zach Lowe of ESPN said on the November 11 episode of his podcast that some people within the Lakers organization viewed James’ tweet as a signal he’s open/wants the team to acquire Irving.

“Maybe he just said it because he believes it and there’s nothing else to it,” Lowe said about James’ tweet. “I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door. At least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.’ It was read around the league as LeBron indicating, ‘If you guys want to consider it, I’m not going to stand in your way.’”

James and Irving played in 183 regular-season games together on the Cavaliers, compiling a record of 132-51. The two All-Stars also went 39-13 in the playoffs and guided the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

“Irving has proved he can win big with James, and all of the time off in recent years hasn’t sapped him of his elite scoring prowess,” Buckley wrote. “He’s actually as productive as ever, averaging 27 points on 48.7/39.5/92.1 shooting over this absence-filled stretch.”

LeBron Wants Lakers to Do Something

James and the core players on the Lakers reportedly want general manager Rob Pelinka to trade the team’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to upgrade the roster, according to a November 10 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. James signed a two-year extension with Los Angeles in August.

“Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively. James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team,” Haynes reported. “That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.”

The Lakers can trade Westbrook and draft picks to the Nets for Irving under CBA rules. Irving not only won a title with James, but he was also teammates with Anthony Davis on the 2014 FIBA World Cup team and has a relationship with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.