Lakers Expected to ‘Cave’ in Trade Talks for $80 Million Stretch Big Man

Executive Casts Doubts on Anthony Davis

During Pincus’ article, there was also a point where an anonymous executive shared their concerns surrounding Anthony Davis’ long-term health, noting how his current back issues should be concerning to the Lakers front office.

“I don’t like what I’ve seen from A.D…That back doesn’t look healthy,” The executive told Pincus.

The Lakers won a championship because they traded for Anthony Davis. I'm not interested in any analysis of that trade that doesn't start there. It worked out for the Pelicans too. Davis has struggled to stay healthy. But the Lakers won a championship so it's a good trade. Period. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 25, 2022

Davis has been an injury concern for the Lakers over the past two seasons, participating in just 76 games over the two years following Los Angeles’ 2020 NBA championship. As such, whenever the big man misses games due to an injury, there is always a reason to be concerned about his longevity throughout a season.

Hopefully, Davis can make a quick return to the rotation and help the Lakers get their season back on track after a less-than-encouraging start to the new basketball year.

LeBron James Hints at Injury Issue for Davis

On October 29, LeBron James, who was speaking in to reporters in a post-game media setting, was vocal in his support of Davis, noting how the Lakers star big man needs to make decisions based on his long-term health.

Davis had missed the Lakers’ October 29 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves after aggravating a back issue when going up for a rebound in their October 26 loss to the Denver Nuggets. However, Davis, 29, did return to the rotation for the Lakers’ October 30 victory over Denver.

Throughout his five games for Los Angeles this season, Davis has averaged 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and two assists per night while shooting 53.8% from the field and 18.2% from deep, proving what an impactful member of the roster he can be when healthy. Regardless of whether the Lakers decide to strike a deal with the Pacers or not, Davis is going to play a significant role in his teams’ chances of making a deep playoff push this season, and his health is going to be a primary contributor to his performances.

The Lakers will be back in action on Wednesday, November 2, when they face off against a New Orleans Pelicans team that is 4-2 on the young season and playing an exciting brand of basketball.