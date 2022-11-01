Lakers Expected to ‘Cave’ in Trade Talks for $80 Million Stretch Big Man

Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers

Getty Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers

A potential Los Angeles Lakers trade with the Indiana Pacers has long been rumored to be the most logical deal that removes Russell Westbrook from the team’s payroll.

However, up to this point, Rob Pelinka has resisted the urge to agree to the Pacers’ terms, which includes both of the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks. However, according to multiple NBA executives, who spoke with Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the common consensus is that Los Angeles’ front office will eventually cave and give in to the Pacers’ demands.

“Several executives and agents around the league believe the Lakers will eventually cave, probably for the Pacers deal,” Pincus wrote on November 1.

Assuming the Lakers do decide to re-enter negotiations with the Pacers, it will be interesting to see if they try to haggle the price down to one future draft pick, or if they simply accept the situation they’re in and meet Indiana’s demands in order to get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield through the door.

