Lakers Expected to ‘Cave’ in Trade Talks for $80 Million Stretch Big Man

This may have gotten lost in the chaos of the day: @BleacherReport If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?… or is the Russell Westbrook for Sixth Man of the Year the answer? https://t.co/cqxJYaPWnK
“Several executives and agents around the league believe the Lakers will eventually cave, probably for the Pacers deal,” Pincus wrote on November 1.
Assuming the Lakers do decide to re-enter negotiations with the Pacers, it will be interesting to see if they try to haggle the price down to one future draft pick, or if they simply accept the situation they’re in and meet Indiana’s demands in order to get Myles Turner and Buddy Hield through the door.
Executive Casts Doubts on Anthony Davis
During Pincus’ article, there was also a point where an anonymous executive shared their concerns surrounding Anthony Davis’ long-term health, noting how his current back issues should be concerning to the Lakers front office.
“I don’t like what I’ve seen from A.D…That back doesn’t look healthy,” The executive told Pincus.
The Lakers won a championship because they traded for Anthony Davis. I'm not interested in any analysis of that trade that doesn't start there. It worked out for the Pelicans too. Davis has struggled to stay healthy. But the Lakers won a championship so it's a good trade. Period.
Hopefully, Davis can make a quick return to the rotation and help the Lakers get their season back on track after a less-than-encouraging start to the new basketball year.
LeBron James Hints at Injury Issue for Davis
On October 29, LeBron James, who was speaking in to reporters in a post-game media setting, was vocal in his support of Davis, noting how the Lakers star big man needs to make decisions based on his long-term health.
