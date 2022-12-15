Lakers Failed Trade Package For Bojan Bogdanovic Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a potential trade for Bojan Bogdanovic throughout the opening months of the season.

However, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Lakers struck out in their trade negotiations for the sharpshooting forward due to their unwillingness to lighten the protections on a first-round pick they were including in the potential deal.

“Los Angeles’ primary trade efforts at this juncture have centered around a much smaller outgoing package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a protected future first, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers approached Detroit with that proposal in hopes of prying away Bojan Bogdanovic. The pick in question, however, was heavily protected, sources said, and the Pistons seem keen to hold out for a more tangible draft asset to part with Bogdanovic,” Fischer reported.

Of course, the Lakers could always re-enter negotiations with the Detroit Pistons, should they be willing to loosen the protections on their future first-round draft pick; however, considering Bogdanovic is already 33 years old, the Lakers are probably right not to completely give up one of their most significant trade assets.

Still, Bogdanovic remains an impactful player who could improve the Lakers’ offensive efficiency. This season, the veteran forward is averaging 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field, 43.2% from deep, and 88.8% from the free-throw line.

Lakers Warned They Lack Trade Pieces

Another part of the Lakers’ struggles in the trade market is that beyond Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks, their asset cupboard looks rather bare.

When speaking on a December 14 episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Stephen A. Smith discussed why the Lakers will be unlikely to part ways with Westbrook this season and why that will limit their ability in the trade market.

“I don’t see it because in order to do anything, you would have to give up a Russell Westbrook. I don’t know if you wanna do that right now, not with the way he’s playing, particularly coming off the bench. I don’t know if you want to do that. So, because of that, you have to keep the trio in place, and you really, really have nothing else to give,” Smith said.

Since moving to his bench role, Westbrook has averaged 15.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.1% from deep, so it makes sense that Darvin Ham and the Lakers’ front office would want to keep him around for the final few months of his current contract.

Lakers Also Failed in Trade Offer For Evan Fournier

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers also discussed a potential deal for Evan Fournier with the New York Knicks, but to this point, those talks have failed to continue building toward a viable deal.

“Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, league sources told HoopsHype. Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season,” Scotto wrote.

As it stands, the Lakers have multiple avenues to strengthen their roster, but the asking price of doing business appears to be higher than what Rob Pelinka is willing to pay. As such, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers manage to get any business done between now and the February trade deadline.