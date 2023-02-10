Ex-LeBron James Teammate & NBA Champion Headlines Potential Lakers Buyout Additions

Although the Los Angeles Lakers drastically improved their roster at the trade deadline, they could still decide to dip their toes into the buyout market further to improve their chances of a deep post-season run.

According to Jacob Rude of SB Nation, one player that could make a huge impact for the purple and gold, should he be brought out of his current contract, is Kevin Love.

The Lakers still have an open roster spot after all their moves today, so @JacobRude takes a look at five potential buyout candidates https://t.co/X8pq9bviLl — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) February 10, 2023

“He’s in the final months of his deal, is a close friend of LeBron James, and Los Angeles is way more fun to live in than Cleveland. Does he fit a need? No. But would you be surprised if the Lakers signed him?” Rude wrote.

Love, 34, is on the tail-end of a $120 million contract and is viewed as a genuine buyout candidate around the NBA. The veteran forward has been impressive for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep – which could help improve the Lakers’ perimeter scoring off the bench.

Lakers Fans Would Like to See Kevin Love Join Their Team

Shortly after the February 9 trade deadline drew to a closer, Lakers fans took to social media to speculate on potential buyout candidates, and it would appear Love, was at the forefront of their minds.

Kevin Love to the Lakers? Or nah — Nathan (@nathenmikeuxl) February 10, 2023

“If Kevin Love is available via buyout the Warriors and Lakers will be active,” @JayIFrye Tweeted.

Terrance Ross

Danny Green

Kevin Love

Will Barton One of you are lakers https://t.co/Khqko8j7eK — Tony 🪃 (@DaTruthHurtss) February 10, 2023

“If Kevin Love secures a buyout from the Cavaliers, the Lakers will most likely sign him as they are serious about going after him in the buyout market,” @Courtsideheat wrote.

“I was waiting to hear Kevin loves name… cavs buy him out bron gets him to the lakers immediately,” @bmurray_bhood Tweeted.

Love has won one championship during his career, and it came while sharing the court with LeBron in 2016, so it stands to reason that the veteran would consider teaming up with the aging superstar for a chance at winning another ring later this season.