Ex-LeBron James Teammate & NBA Champion Headlines Potential Lakers Buyout Additions

Although the Los Angeles Lakers drastically improved their roster at the trade deadline, they could still decide to dip their toes into the buyout market further to improve their chances of a deep post-season run.
According to Jacob Rude of SB Nation, one player that could make a huge impact for the purple and gold, should he be brought out of his current contract, is Kevin Love.
“He’s in the final months of his deal, is a close friend of LeBron James, and Los Angeles is way more fun to live in than Cleveland. Does he fit a need? No. But would you be surprised if the Lakers signed him?” Rude wrote.
Love, 34, is on the tail-end of a $120 million contract and is viewed as a genuine buyout candidate around the NBA. The veteran forward has been impressive for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep – which could help improve the Lakers’ perimeter scoring off the bench.
Lakers Fans Would Like to See Kevin Love Join Their Team
Shortly after the February 9 trade deadline drew to a closer, Lakers fans took to social media to speculate on potential buyout candidates, and it would appear Love, was at the forefront of their minds.
“If Kevin Love is available via buyout the Warriors and Lakers will be active,” @JayIFrye Tweeted.
“If Kevin Love secures a buyout from the Cavaliers, the Lakers will most likely sign him as they are serious about going after him in the buyout market,” @Courtsideheat wrote.
LA Clippers Interested in Signing Russell Westbrook
Assuming the Utah Jazz buy Russell Westbrook out of his current contract, it would appear that the LA Clippers would be interested in acquiring him for at least the remainder of the current season.
“According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Clippers could be at the front of the line to acquire the veteran star, as they search for additional depth at the guard position. Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT @BleacherReport,” Haynes Tweeted.
Westbrook excelled off the bench for the Lakers this season, so it will be interesting to see if the Clippers look to play him in a similar role or if the ball-dominant guard will be deployed back in a starting role, with the hope that he can rediscover the form that made him a league MVP in 2017. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Westbrook would sign with the Clippers, as he is likely to have a significant amount of interest in his services.