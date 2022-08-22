3-Time All-Star Goes Off About Lakers’ LeBron James

A three-time All-Star talked with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on August 21st and the superstar had a lot to say about Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James.

Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum, who played with James in the Crawsover Pro-AM on August 20th, spoke about how special it was for the King to show up to Seattle.

“You know, I think I’m a big deal, but when LeBron walked out there, and it’s like I know Bron and we see him all the time, but these people see him on TV, you know, they haven’t seen him play in years,” Tatum told Rooks about James. “So the kids lost their mind when he walked on the court. That was a cool moment to see.”

Seattle fans camped outside of the gym on August 19th once organizer Jamal Crawford announced that James was playing in the Crawsover Pro-AM. James and Tatum were joined by Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Thomas, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.

The crowd erupted when James entered the gym. It was the first time the Lakers star played in Seattle since January 2007.

LeBron James has entered the building. pic.twitter.com/9UyWgIcf5R — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) August 21, 2022

Playing together, Tatum and James teamed up for the night’s top highlight. Tatum threw a lob to James, who finished it with his left hand. LeBron also punctuated the end of the first quarter with a powerful, vintage dunk.

Unfortunately, the game was cut short.

Game Ended Early Due to Condensation

Not long after the game started, condensation became an issue and there were several wet spots on the court. After Milwaukee Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp slipped in the second quarter, the game was called.

“You don’t get a day like this often, but it’s my job to protect everybody’s safety,” Crawford said, via ESPN. “On the court, I couldn’t risk those guys taking a chance of getting hurt. It’s not worth that. It’s supposed to drive inspiration and give hope and they did that. The job was accomplished. Obviously, everybody didn’t get in and everybody probably could never get in. We tried to do the best we can. We tried to provide an experience that we’ve never had before. I thought that overall it was great because I think it’s moments and memories that the kids will never forget.”

James, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Lakers, took to Twitter on August 21st to thank the Seattle fans for coming out and showing him love.

SEATTLE!! That was SPECIAL yesterday!! WHOA 🤯🤯🤯. Even with us having to stop play because of things we couldn't control! I appreciate the love and hospitality towards me and my folks who came along for the show! 🫡 to @JCrossover @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas. 🙏🏾🤎👊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2022

James Worked Out After Game Was Cut Short

James and Murray worked out together after the game was cut short. The new Atlanta Hawks guard sent a message to James on Instagram following their workout session.

“The Game Got Canceled And We Went Straight To The Grind And You Showed Me Why You Are Where You Are At @kingjames,” Murray wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate You Big Bro But More So My City Appreciate You Coming To Touch A Bunch Of People From Kids To Adults!!! The City Of Seattle Will Forever Have Love And Respect For You!!!”

James, the only player in NBA history to record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists in his career, will turn 38 in December. The four-time Finals MVP averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the floor, 35.9% from beyond the arc and 75.6% from the free-throw line last season in 56 starts.

James signed his two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers on August 18th. The extension includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.