Lakers’ LeBron James Reveals Final Decision on Offseason Surgery

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James conducted his exit interview with the media on April 12 and the four-time MVP revealed some good news.

The King will not need surgery on his sprained left ankle, as an MRI confirmed that LeBron wouldn’t need surgery or any injections. The four-time Finals MVP added he made the ankle worse by playing on it in the Lakers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1.

“There’s no surgery required,” LeBron said. “No injections, but I have to stay off of it for probably about four-to-six weeks to let it recover. If we were the team that I hoped and wished we were, I shouldn’t have played in that New Orleans game after the injury. I kind of made it worse, but I wanted to see if we can make a late push, but it literally was like less than one week after the injury in New Orleans. So I kind of made it worse, but I’ll make a full recovery in that.”

LeBron also dealt with a left knee and groin injury this season. The 18-time All-Star appeared in only 56 games for the Lakers, who were so putrid that they didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament despite LeBron averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

LeBron Talks Knee & Groin

LeBron told reporters that he has a few doctor appointments lined up to take a look at his knee and groin. The four-time champion is hoping to avoid surgery on those two body parts as well.

“I got some more doctor appointments lined up within the next couple of weeks to take a look at my knee, take a look at my groin and go from there,” LeBron said. “So hopefully no surgery.”

LeBron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook played in only 21 games together. The Lakers went 11-10 when their Big Three were in the lineup and finished the season with an overall record of 33-49.

LeBron has now missed the playoffs twice in his four years in Los Angeles, but he still has confidence that the Lakers franchise can help him win more championships.

LeBron on Lakers Future

LeBron remains committed to making a late push in his storied career to add another title to his résumé. The All-NBA forward thinks the Lakers’ front office, led by Rob Pelinka, will do whatever it takes to improve the roster around him and Davis this summer.

“I think the front office will do whatever it takes to help this ballclub become a better ballclub from top to bottom,” LeBron said. “Ask me my opinion, I’m going to give my opinion, but at the end of the day, they’re going to make the decision that they feel is best for the franchise. … I came here to win a championship and I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about.”

LeBron can sign a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in August. It will be intriguing to see what he does contract-wise, but LBJ’s main priority is to get healthy again.