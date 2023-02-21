Patrick Beverley Issues Strong Statement on Getting Revenge Against Lakers

New Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley is ready to get revenge against his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The veteran said on the February 21 episode of his podcast that he wants to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs when Chicago and Los Angeles play each other on March 26 and March 29.

"Knock them out the playoffs." Patrick Beverley on his mindset when the Bulls play the Lakers next month 😬 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/QWmNilz7A3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

The Lakers traded Beverley to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba. The Magic waived Beverley, allowing the Chicago native to sign with his hometown Bulls.

Beverley put up 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with the Lakers in 45 starts while shooting 40.2% from the field, 34.8% from beyond the arc and 78.0% from the free-throw line. He had a plus-minus of -90.

“Free agent guard Patrick Beverley is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agent, Kevin Bradbury, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday,” ESPN News Services wrote. “The deal is likely to be completed as soon as Tuesday, when the Bulls are expected to waive a player to create a roster spot for Beverley, sources said. The Bulls want Beverley, a Chicago native who attended John Marshall High School, to bring some ferocity to the court and locker room.”

Patrick Beverley on Why the Lakers Struggled: ‘It Was Other Sh*t’

Beverley said on the February 14 episode of his podcast that the main reason the Lakers didn’t win more games while he was on the roster was because of “other sh*t.” The Arkansas product stated that the vibes weren’t always great.

“It wasn’t basketball,” Beverley said. “It wasn’t basketball. It wasn’t basketball. It was other sh*t. But other sh*t that you really can’t like pin or point out. You know, comes and goes. You know, a little bit here, a little bit there. … The vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off. Inconsistent vibes lead to inconsistent play.”

Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson were moved at the trade deadline by the Lakers, who acquired Bamba, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Davon Reed.

Patrick Beverley Chose the Bulls over the Warriors

Beverley chose the Bulls over the Golden State Warriors. The All-NBA defender wanted to play for his hometown team.

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Beverley said on his podcast. “And I mean, the Bulls have been after me for the last couple years. I fu*k with Billy Donovan. I really do. I like his structure. I like how he goes about both things. So I couldn’t kind of say no to that.”

Beverley has career averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers. He has never missed the playoffs since entering the NBA in 2012.

“Obviously, it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State,” Beverley said. “But it’s a lot of guards over there. So I figured I can make a playoff push with the Bulls right now and kind of pop them up a little bit. The East kind of weak. You feel me? You know, not to disrespect anybody in the East, but a lot of people went to the West.”