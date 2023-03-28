$354 Million Superstar Reveals He Wanted to Get Traded to Lakers

One of the best players in NBA history wanted to get traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Episode 4 of his podcast called “Podcast P With Paul George,” Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George revealed that he wanted to get dealt to the Lakers when he requested a trade from the Indiana Pacers in 2017.

“We were trying to protect going somewhere that I really didn’t wanna go,” George said. “And so, obviously, I wanted to come back home. Lakers was first. Like my idol (Kobe Bryant) went there.”

George grew up in California. His favorite team as a child was the Lakers and Kobe Bryant was his idol. Unfortunately for the purple and gold, the Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers had another chance to get George in the summer of 2018 when the swingman was an unrestricted free agent. However, they struck out again, as George re-signed with the Thunder. The eight-time All-Star will have made over $354 million in his career once his current contract with the Clippers expires.

During the offseason of 2019, the Thunder traded George to the Clippers, who also signed Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers Won the 2020 Championship; The Clippers Choked in the 2nd Round

Behind the stellar play of Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers won the 2020 title over the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World bubble in six games. James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists en route to winning his fourth Finals MVP. Davis, meanwhile, put up 25.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in his first Finals.

The Lakers and Clippers were projected to meet in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. However, the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals and both Leonard and George struggled mightily in Game 7. Leonard finished with 14 points while shooting 6-of-22 from the floor, while George put up 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

The Lakers haven’t gotten past the first round of the playoffs since winning the 2020 championship. They lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and missed the postseason altogether in 2022. The Clippers, meanwhile, reached the Western Conference Finals in 2021. However, they lost to the Suns in six games.

Paul George Gives LeBron James His Flowers

On Episode 1 of his podcast, George called James a “superhuman.” LeBron is averaging 29.3 points in his 20th NBA season at 38 years old.

“The longevity is what I don’t think people will get to,” George said. “Like, 20 years of being dominant. From high school. I don’t think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on point in the media, to be that on point on the court. Like, he’s a superhuman. So shout-out Bron man.”

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on February 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The King is the only player to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists, win three Finals MVPs with three different teams and record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ career assists.

The Lakers and Clippers will play one more time this season on April 5.