Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Goes Off About Playing with Patrick Beverley

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook spoke to the local media on September 27th about playing with Patrick Beverley, a player he’s had several battles with.

When the Lakers acquired Beverley from the Utah Jazz, many people around the NBA believed there was no way Westbrook and Beverley could be teammates. However, Beverley called Westbrook his “best friend” on the team and Westbrook said the media has misconstrued their relationship.

“I think that’s the bond, competing,” Westbrook said. “We understand how to compete. Understand when we get on the floor, we about our business and understand what that entails and I mean that’s how you’re able to connect with somebody that has the same kind of attitude, mentality as they get on the floor.”

During an Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets game in 2013, Westbrook was dribbling the ball toward his bench to call a timeout when Beverley went for a steal and took out the one-time MVP’s knee, which led to a meniscus tear and multiple knee surgeries. Since then, Westbrook and Beverley have gotten into several tussles and verbal back-and-forths. The most significant burn came from Westbrook on November 13, 2019, when he was on the Rockets and Beverley was on the Los Angeles Clippers.

After the Rockets defeated the Clippers, Westbrook was asked about Beverley’s defense and the UCLA product went off: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

However, it appears both players are looking forward to being teammates.

Westbrook: There’s No Process Moving Past My History with Beverley

Westbrook told reporters that there’s no process of moving past his history with Beverley, who has never missed the playoffs during his career. The All-NBA guard said life is too short for him to hold grudges against people.

“No process, man,” Westbrook said. “I’m an easy-going guy. I don’t like hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short, man. We’ve been blessed with too many opportunities, platforms to walk around and hold grudges and different things of that nature and I just continue to move forward.”

When Westbrook was on the Rockets during the 2019-20 season, he gave his courtside seats to Beverley’s sister when the Clippers came to Houston. The two guards also went to pregame chapel together.

Darvin Ham Thinks Westbrook & Beverley Can Play Together

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on September 6th that he believed Westbrook and Beverley could play together. It’s possible that Los Angeles starts Westbrook, Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson, LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season.

“I see them working together fabulously, man,” Ham said. “Their games complement one another. I wouldn’t want to be in a backcourt and deal with these two guys. …If they play defense. We’ve got a while. That’s still a ways off, but definitely. … It’s definitely a bullet in the chamber. We’re looking forward to it, man. Those guys in the backcourt together, man.”

Westbrook started 78 games for the Lakers last season. The nine-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Meanwhile, Beverley appeared in 58 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.