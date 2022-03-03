Warriors’ Draymond Green Destroys ‘Pathetic’ Lakers Fans over LeBron James

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been one to mince words. He speaks his mind on anything and isn’t afraid of the reactions he’ll get from his comments.

With that said, it’s not surprising to see Green give his thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Despite the purple and gold having LeBron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they are 21st in the NBA in net rating and it’s safe to say they won’t win the championship after having the second-best odds to win it all in the preseason.

During the Lakers’ home loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 27, the fans at Crypto.com Arena showered the team with boos. Los Angeles lost to New Orleans by 28 points and LeBron and Westbrook combined for 14 turnovers.

Green, who is currently out for the Warriors due to a back injury, watched the Lakers-Pelicans game and he thought it was “pathetic” that Los Angeles fans booed LeBron and Co. The three-time champion gave his full thoughts on the situation on the latest episode of his podcast.

Green Blasts Lakers Fans

After one of LeBron’s turnovers in the Pelicans game, boos rained down from the stands. Green thought the jeers were “distasteful” since he’s seen LeBron make the pass he was trying to complete several times.

“Some boos rang out when Bron threw the turnover where he tried to hook the pass around to Talen Horton-Tucker in the corner, “Green said. “I’ve seen LeBron make that pass several times and it is an amazing pass. Didn’t complete it yesterday and the boos rang out? I thought that was pathetic. I thought it was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from a fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA.

“Like, let’s not be like spoiled brats. It’s okay to be spoiled. Like ya, you can 100% be spoiled. We all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats. That was about as bratty as something I’ve seen, considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago and now you’re booing? I thought that was utterly ridiculous, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful.”

The Lakers have been a walking disaster this season. Even though LeBron is averaging 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists at 37 years old and in his 19th campaign, his stellar play hasn’t been enough to keep the LakeShow afloat.

Lakers Are Wasting a Great Season from LeBron

LeBron has been the fifth-best player in the NBA this year by all-in-one metric EPM. He’s not only third in the NBA in scoring, but LBJ is also shooting 52.0% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

It’s a shame that Davis hasn’t been able to stay healthy and Westbrook has been an awful fit in Los Angeles. The latter is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc and leads the NBA in turnovers. Westbrook has been so detrimental to the Lakers’ success that not even LeBron’s greatness can make up for his flaws.

It will be interesting to see what changes the Lakers make this offseason. For now, though, LeBron is stuck with Westbrook.