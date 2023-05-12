Lakers Are Favorites to Land $120 Million 12-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to land one of the greatest players in NBA history.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Lakers have the best odds (+300) to acquire Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. The 12-time All-Star, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Suns in August 2021, has a partially guaranteed contract for next season. Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated wrote in May 2022 that Phoenix can cut Paul this summer and “only be on the hook for about half of Paul’s $30.8 million hit.”

“The Suns would only be on the hook for about half of Paul’s $30.8 million hit should they cut him before the beginning of the 2023-24 season, as his deal would become fully guaranteed on 6/28/2023,” Druin wrote. “The last year of Paul’s deal would see no guaranteed money attributed to Phoenix’s cap if he’s waived by 6/28/2024. After that date, the deal becomes fully guaranteed.”

If the Suns cut Paul this offseason, the future Hall of Famer would become an unrestricted free agent and the Lakers would be able to sign him without giving up anything. The purple and gold, of course, acquired Paul from the New Orleans Hornets in December 2011 before former commissioner David Stern vetoed the trade. The Hornets wound up sending CP3 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Suns Are Expected to Explore a Chris Paul Trade

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on May 12 that the Suns are expected to explore a Paul trade this summer after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals. Sources told MacMahon that Paul and Deandre Ayton could both be on the move,

“There is also wondering around the NBA, according to league sources, about whether Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — two players who were driving forces in Phoenix’s run to the 2021 NBA Finals but were sidelined for Thursday’s elimination game — will wear a Suns uniform again, “MacMahon wrote. “Paul, 38, who missed the final four games of the series against the Nuggets because of a strained left groin and showed signs of decline throughout the season, is guaranteed a little more than half of his $30.8 million salary for next season. The salary would become fully guaranteed on June 28, and the Suns are expected to explore what they might get if they traded Paul before making a decision on his contract.”

The Lakers likely don’t want to give up players to acquire Paul, who is 38. The Winston-Salem native averaged a career-low 13.9 points this season while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.1% from the free-throw line. If the Suns cut Paul and the veteran becomes a free agent, Los Angeles could be interested in signing him for cheap since he has a close relationship with LeBron James.

The Lakers Have to Decide if They Want to Commit to D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so the Lakers have a big decision to make with him. The lefty has been inconsistent in the 2023 playoffs, averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 44.3% overall and 35.4% from 3.

Russell has had some big games for the Lakers this postseason. He put up 31 points in Game 6 versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and 21 points in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals. However, Russell has also had some poor outings. He scored just four points in Game 4 of the Warriors series on 1-of-10 shooting and had five points in Game 2 of the Grizzlies series.

If the Lakers decide not to re-sign Russell and don’t go after Kyrie Irving, Paul could be an interesting option for them if he’s a free agent.