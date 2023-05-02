Lakers Considered Landing Spot for Controversial LeBron James Nemesis

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for a LeBron James nemesis.

Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report wrote on May 2 that Dillon Brooks is a player the Lakers could use next season. The Memphis Grizzlies small forward becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“Admittedly, the Lakers are here in part because it’s the funniest possible outcome. Brooks coming hat in hand to James’ doorstep for a job would put him on a long list of foes-turned-friends, joining Lance Stephenson and Stanley Johnson, among others. But it’s also a potentially strong basketball fit,” Conway wrote. “James is, as Brooks put it, old. He’ll turn 39 in December and be playing in his 21st NBA season. The guy limping through these playoffs is not the one who averaged nearly 34 points per game in January. King James may have the longest prime of any player in NBA history, but he’s still Father Time’s son—the dip in play will only continue. Brooks is a strong defender who can help out on the perimeter, combining with Rui Hachimura (presuming he’s re-signed) and Jarred Vanderbilt to lessen the load for James on that end of the floor.”

James has played with Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Stanley Johnson, three players he’s gotten into it with before becoming teammates with them. With that said, it’s possible “The King” could put aside his disdain for Brooks and play with him on the Lakers.

The Grizzlies Won’t Re-Sign Dillon Brooks This Summer

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies won’t re-sign Brooks this summer once free agency starts. The Oregon product played poorly against James and the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania reported on May 2. “After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told about the Grizzlies’ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said. Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it’s best for both sides to have a fresh start, sources added.”

Brooks averaged 10.5 points while shooting only 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc against the Lakers, who beat the Grizzlies in six games. He called James “old” after the Grizzlies won Game 2 and hit the Lakers superstar in the groin in Game 3. Brooks was ejected in Game 3 and fined $25,000 by the NBA for not speaking to the media.

“Brooks’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers was considered to be a breaking point,” Charania reported. “In the span of the Grizzlies’ series loss in six games, he called LeBron James, the Lakers’ best player and a four-time NBA champion, ‘old,’ ‘tired,’ and suggested he was not as good as he used to be. Brooks punched James in the groin area in Game 3, earning an ejection. He missed a defensive assignment to help on James on the game-tying basket in Game 4, and then gave up a critical basket to James in overtime of that loss. Brooks also chose not to speak to the media after three of the losses in the series, resulting in a $25,000 fine by the NBA.”

Could LeBron James Help Dillon Brooks?

Conway believes James could help Brooks become a player better. Brooks has career averages of 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He has made over $38 million in his career.

“On the offensive end, James can open up the floor for Brooks in ways not even Ja Morant could,” Conway wrote. “Brooks wouldn’t be the first or last player to have his best shooting season playing with one of the greatest passers and gravitational forces basketball has ever seen. The Lakers’ cap situation is also significantly cleaner than Golden State’s, making it almost certain they’ll be able to offer at least the taxpayer mid-level exception—if not the full mid-level. If Brooks is willing to set his pride aside—both on a personal level and in terms of his role—he could be a good fit.”