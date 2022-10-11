Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 4-Time All-Star & 4-Time NBA Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for a four-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion.

In an October 11th piece called “NBA Execs Lay out Harsh Reality on Warriors’ Potential Draymond Green Move,” Heavy’s Sean Deveney relayed quotes he received from a Western Conference executive about Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who could become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he declined his 2023-24 player option. The exec told Deveney that Green could be a “short-term” signing for the Lakers. However, the anonymous front office member believes Los Angeles wants to sign someone younger than Green.

“When they traded for (Anthony) Davis, they wanted him to be their guy for the future,” the West exec said. “He has had the injuries, though. They’re going to get one real shot at that cap space and they’re going to want someone who lines up with AD in terms of age. If they can’t get the right fit, then, yeah maybe you look at a short-term deal with Draymond. But that is not going to be their preference. They’re going to be looking at bringing in someone younger if it is possible.”

Russell Westbrook’s contract comes off the books next summer. As it stands, the Lakers only have LeBron James ($46.9 million), Anthony Davis ($40.6 million) and Max Christie ($1.7 million) under contract for the 2023-24 season. With the salary cap projected to be $134 million, Los Angeles could create upwards of $30 million to $35 million in cap space.

Green has been heavily linked to the Lakers since he has a close relationship with James. The two All-Stars have the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul also represents Davis and Green’s future with the Warriors after this season is unknown after he punched Jordan Poole.

LeBron Would Love to Play With Green

In Season 5, Episode 4 of HBO’s “The Shop,” James told Maverick Carter that he would have played for the Warriors if he could have picked a team from the 2022 playoffs to join. The four-time MVP said he would love to be teammates with Green.

“It would be Golden State,” James said. “I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond. I love when someone cussing me out.”

Green will make $25.8 million this season. He has a player option worth $27.6 million for 2023-24. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year helped the Warriors win the 2022 championship over the Boston Celtics in six games. Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have won four titles together, with three of those rings coming against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Green is one of the greatest players in Golden State franchise history.

However, the Michigan State product crossed the line by punching Poole in the face and many people around the NBA believe Green will be on a new team next season.

Stephen A. Smith: Green Wants to Play for Lakers

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on October 10th’s episode of “First Take” that Green wants to play for the Lakers. Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham and Green were both born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan.

“I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State,” Smith said. “Now he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”

Green, 32, has career averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists with the Warriors. In March, the Golden State wing said James was just as much of a GOAT as Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was.