Lakers Among Favorites to Land $85 Million All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to land one of the best point guards in the NBA.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Lakers have the fifth-best odds (+600) to acquire Fred VanVleet. The Toronto Raptors All-Star can become an unrestricted free agent this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option worth $22.8 million.

VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Raptors in November 2020. He averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists this season while shooting 39.3% from the floor, 34.2% from beyond the arc and 89.8% from the free-throw line. The Raptors lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 play-in game and didn’t qualify for the postseason.

After their season ended, Toronto parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse and one NBA executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, “I think everybody in the league knows that Toronto is going to be heading to a breakup.”

Fred VanVleet Won’t Rush Into a Decision About His Future

During his end-of-the-season press conference, VanVleet told reporters that he wouldn’t rush into a decision about his future.

“I know we’re very dramatic around here,” VanVleet said. “It’s a tough way to go out. Not too much rush to jump into a decision about opting out. It will take some time.”

The Lakers were linked to VanVleet at this year’s trade deadline. However, Los Angeles acquired D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves instead. The franchise also got Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz.

VanVleet will turn 30 during the 2023-24 season. If the Lakers are interested in signing him, they will have to move on from Russell by not re-signing the lefty. “D’Lo” will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Bleacher Report Thinks the Lakers Will Re-Sign D’Angelo Russell

On April 13, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that Russell would re-sign with the Lakers this summer. The one-time All-Star has played well in his second stint with the purple and gold.

“D’Angelo Russell’s second go-round with the Lakers proved far more productive than his first,” Buckley wrote. “When he exited L.A. the first time, he was a second-year player who was still in the process of establishing his NBA identity. Now, he’s more comfortable in his role and more defined in who he is as a player—for better and worse. He can put up points in bunches, catch fire from three and pick apart defenses with his passing. But his offense can be inconsistent, and his rough nights are hard to stomach with how little he brings to the defensive end. That just played out during L.A.’s play-in win, as he saw just 24 minutes of action while shooting 1-of-9 overall and 0-of-4 from range. Between the inconsistency and defensive shortcomings, he is someone who has started bouncing around the league. The Lakers were his fourth different team in his last six seasons. Those imperfections should prevent him from finding more money than L.A. wants to pay him. But unless the Lakers get a deal done with Kyrie Irving, Russell is probably the best bet to be their starting point guard next season. Prediction: Russell re-signs with the Lakers.”

Russell scored 31 points in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 28. The Ohio State product is eligible through June 30 to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension with the Lakers, according to ESPN NBA front-office insider Bobby Marks.