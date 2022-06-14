LeBron James Wanted 5-Time All-Star on Lakers Instead of Russell Westbrook: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers were a walking disaster in 2021-22 and Russell Westbrook was the poster boy for the team’s failures since he was the highest-paid player on the roster and the blockbuster acquisition from the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook made $44.2 million in 2021-22. He finished second in the NBA in turnovers and his effective field goal percentage of 47.6% was sixth-worst in the league. The one-time MVP, who met with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the summer of 2021 before the Los Angeles-Washington trade went through, was a poor fit next to LBJ and AD due to his lack of shooting skills. Westbrook shot 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc.

One player who could have meshed well with James and Davis is DeMar DeRozan. According to The Athletic, DeRozan took part in meetings at James’ house and felt confident about his chances of signing with the Lakers. However, after Los Angeles traded for Westbrook, DeRozan joined the Chicago Bulls.

According to Cari Champion, James wanted DeRozan on the Lakers, who supposedly didn’t make a good impression on DeRozan.

DeRozan Felt Lakers Were in ‘Disarray’ During Free-Agent Visit

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, DeRozan felt the Lakers “didn’t really have a vision” and were in “disarray” during his free-agent visit. The USC product grew up a Lakers fan and wanted to play for them. However, things didn’t work out.

“I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home,” DeRozan told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in November. “The business side of things just didn’t work out. A couple of things didn’t align. It didn’t work out. It’s just part of the business, part of the game. My next option was definitely Chicago. So, looking back at it, it worked out well.”

DeRozan averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 2021-22 while shooting 50.4% from the field, 35.2% from beyond the arc and 87.7% from the free-throw line. He could have linked better with James and Davis than Westbrook did since his effective field goal percentage of 52.1% was 77th in the NBA.

Lakers Operating as if Westbrook Will Be on Roster Next Season

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, “sources close to the team, along with several competing executives, believe the Lakers are operating as if Westbrook will be on the roster to start next season.” Westbrook has a player option worth $47.1 million and he’s expected to pick it up.

Per Marc Stein of Substack, teams are asking the Lakers to give up additional assets to trade Westbrook and the purple and gold have no interest in doing that.

“The Lakers are tuning out the skeptics yet again and insisting to anyone who will listen that they would rather keep Russell Westbrook on the roster for next season than surrender additional assets to convince someone to trade for him,” Stein reported. “The Lakers are also said to be adamant that they won’t release the former MVP and eat his $47.1 million player option for next season after Westbrook picks it up.”

Westbrook being at Darvin Ham’s introductory press conference is a pretty strong sign that he’ll be on the Lakers next season.