LeBron James’ ‘Clear’ Future with Lakers Revealed: Report

LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

However, it appears the 18-time All-Star won’t.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, LeBron is considering playing out his present contract. The four-time MVP becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 under his current deal.

“Based on my conversations with people who have a strong sense of such things, it’s clear James is considering playing out this contract rather than signing a two-year extension this summer,” Amick reported. “If flexibility and freedom are the goals here, James (who is owed $44.4 million next season) could go back to the year-by-year approach he perfected in his second Cleveland stop.”

LeBron signed a four-year, $153.5 million deal with the Lakers in the summer of 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. After guiding Los Angeles to its 17th championship in 2020, the four-time Finals MVP signed a two-year, $85.7 million extension in December 2020.

Signing One-Year Deals Is Beneficial for LeBron

By signing one-year deals instead of long-term contracts, LeBron can not only make more money annually, but he can also avoid any contractual obstacles preventing him from playing with his son in the NBA. LBJ told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic during All-Star weekend in Cleveland that he wants to play with Bronny.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron told Lloyd. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny is a high school junior. Under the NBA’s current system, he wouldn’t be draft-eligible for two more years. With that said, if LeBron wants to play where his son gets drafted, it makes sense for him to sign one-year deals so he’s not tied to the Lakers.

In February, LeBron called the Lakers “a franchise I see myself being with” in the future. During his end-of-the-season press conference, Los Angeles vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was asked to talk about LeBron’s future with the purple and gold after firing head coach Frank Vogel.

Pelinka Talks LeBron’s Future

Pelinka sounded confident about LeBron remaining with the Lakers for the long haul. Since the King came to the franchise in the summer of 2018, Pelinka has referred to LeBron as a “stakeholder.”

“Every indication that we’ve received is that he sees the Lakers as his home,” Pelinka said. “The feeling is that he loves being a Laker and sees this as a long-term home and that’s been made loud and clear.”

LeBron just finished his fourth season with the Lakers, posting stellar averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games. He missed the playoffs in Year 1, won the championship in Year 2, lost in the first round of the playoffs in Year 3 and missed the postseason again in Year 4.

It will be interesting to see what Year 5 in Los Angeles looks like for the Chosen One, who is two titles and two Finals MVPs away from tying Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.