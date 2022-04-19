Lakers Predicted to Lose LeBron James Favorite to Eastern Conference Rival

Eight players from this year’s Los Angeles Lakers roster become unrestricted free agents this summer and Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the purple and gold will lose one of LeBron James’ favorite teammates.

In an April 14th column where he projected landing spots for the Lakers’ top three free agents, Buckley predicted that shooting Malik Monk will leave Los Angeles to sign with the Detroit Pistons.

“L.A.’s minimum investment in Malik Monk was a smashing success,” Buckley wrote. “Frankly, it went too well for anyone hoping he’d run it back with the Purple and Gold next season. … Given the priority placed on perimeter shooting, Monk’s three-ball and ignitable scoring should fetch him a deal richer than what the Lakers can pay. Prediction: Monk signs with the Detroit Pistons.”

Monk played well for the Lakers this season. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 47.3% from the floor, 39.1% from beyond the arc and 79.5% from the free-throw line. Monk, who made only $1,789,256 in 2021-22, is interested in re-signing with the Lakers, but Buckley doesn’t see that being financially feasible.

Monk May Have Played His Way out of LA

As it stands, the Lakers will be able to re-sign Monk only by either offering him 120% of the veteran minimum (roughly $2 million) or using the taxpayer’s mid-level exception, estimated to be worth around $6.3 million.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy, Monk is going to command much more money than what the Lakers can offer him on the open market.

“Monk figures to be a mid-level exception player, at worst, on the open market and could fetch a deal in the three-year, $32 million (or four year, $45 million) range, according to sources around the league,” Deveney reported. “He could make some of that back by signing with the Lakers the following summer when the Lakers can pay him a mid-level deal themselves, but it would cost Monk up-front money and put him at enormous injury risk.”

LeBron is certainly hopeful the Lakers can find a way to re-sign Monk, who had a good rapport with the King this season. During a March interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, LeBron spoke glowingly about Monk, who has career averages of 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the Charlotte Hornets and Lakers.

LeBron Is a Big Fan of Monk

When Jason Kidd was an assistant coach on the Lakers, he and LeBron would talk about Monk often. Kidd would watch Hornets games with LBJ and tell the four-time champion and the rest of the Lakers coaching staff about how he tried to trade for Monk when he coached the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He brings a knockout punch that — to be completely honest with you — we haven’t had on our roster since I got here,” LeBron told McMenamin. “Someone that can literally, if he makes one, it can be two, three, four, five in a row. … Me and J-Kidd were talking all the time like, ‘Is there a way we can snatch this guy from [Charlotte’s] roster?'”

During his exit interview with reporters, Monk said money is not the greatest factor in his summer decision. However, the Lakers will likely have to pull some financial strings to bring him back.

“It’s really me being comfortable, feeling like at home, whether that’s here or somewhere else with a little money, or more money,” Monk said. “It’s really me feeling at home most of the time. The money matters, but I know what I can do on the court, and I can go out there and earn that. And I think I proved that, so, yeah, it really just me feeling at home and wanted.”

The Lakers can’t afford to lose Monk since he’s a good shooter and playmaker. However, they currently don’t have the money to re-sign him. With that said, it will be fascinating to see where Monk lands this offseason.