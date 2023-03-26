Lakers Considered Landing Spot for $154 Million 2-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for a two-time All-Star.

In a March 26 story called “Lakers News: Ranking The Top 5 Bulls Free Agent Fits For Los Angeles,” Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated wrote that Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is a player the Lakers could use next season despite Los Angeles already having Anthony Davis. Vucevic becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“Vucevic is the best player on the Bulls roster to reach free agency this summer, but he may not be a great fit alongside Anthony Davis,” Kirschenbaum wrote. “Though he’s a solid three-point shooter (he’s making 35% of his 4.4 long-range tries this season) and passer for a big, he’s a subpar defender and operates best when he has space to work in the low post. He’d also be costlier than he’s really worth. That said, he is a high-level talent, and if signed at the right price (i.e. $15 million annually or less), could probably be flipped via trade.”

Vucevic will have made over $154 million in his career once this season ends. He’s averaging 17.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Bulls in 2022-23 while shooting 51.4% from the field, 35.0% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

The Lakers Were Interested in Trading for Nikola Vucevic at the Trade Deadline

The Lakers were interested in trading for Vucevic at the trade deadline, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Los Angeles had interest in Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan as well.

Vucevic and DeRozan wound up staying with the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Lakers revamped their roster at the trade deadline, acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed. Since trading Russell Westbrook, the LakeShow are 12-7.

Vucevic has career averages of 17.0 points and 10.5 rebounds with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Bulls. The Lakers could start Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Davis and Vucevic next season if Los Angeles’ front office signs Vucevic and re-signs Russell and Reaves.

The Lakers Want to Re-Sign D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves

The Lakers want to re-sign both Russell and Reaves, according to multiple reports. Russell becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while Reaves will hit restricted free agency.

“Both the Lakers and D’Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on February 15. “Russell could be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him — giving up as part of that package a first-round pick, two second-round picks — not to be a rental, but to be a solution at that point guard position. So expect D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers to really start engaging on those extension talks here in the next weeks and months into the offseason.”

“Reaves’ surge is setting him up for a fascinating offseason,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote on March 20. “He will be a restricted free agent this summer, and will undoubtedly have multiple suitors looking to pry him from the Lakers — especially after stat lines like Sunday’s. Both the Lakers and Reaves’ camp have interest in Reaves re-signing in Los Angeles, according to multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. The max the Lakers can offer Reaves is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if they chose to use his Early Bird Rights, but they also have the power to match any contract he signs with another team.”