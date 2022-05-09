Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $125 Million Star & Sharpshooter for Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are widely expected to try to trade point guard Russell Westbrook this offseason after the one-time MVP struggled in 2021-22.

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers and shot only 29.8% from beyond the arc.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, though, believes it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Lakers to test the trade market for Anthony Davis, who has only played in 76 games the past two seasons. In a May 9 column, Swartz proposed that the Lakers trade Davis to the Atlanta Hawks for John Collins, Kevin Huerter and a 2023 first-round pick (top-five protected).

“Collins isn’t nearly as talented as Davis, although he’s been more durable and is still just 24 years old,” Swartz wrote. “Since becoming a full-time starter in 2018-19, Collins has averaged 18.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent overall and 37.9 percent from three. He’d give LeBron James more floor-spacing than Davis could offer and is another excellent lob threat.

“Since the Lakers need shooting around James, Huerter is a natural fit with his 41.9 percent mark on catch-and-shoot threes this season. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists at age 23, giving Los Angeles a high-level starter at shooting guard. A lightly-protected first-round pick next year gives L.A. a valuable trade asset moving forward as well. Even if the Lakers can’t dump Westbrook, this roster would be a far better fit around him with Collins and Huerter.”

Collins averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Hawks this season while shooting 52.6% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Huerter put up 12.1 points and 2.7 assists per game and shot 38.9% from 3-point range.

Collins & Huerter Would Fit with LeBron James

Collins and Huerter would fit well with Lakers superstar LeBron James. The former is lethal in pick-and-roll actions and lob plays, while the latter is one of the best shooters in the NBA.

Huerter would be the best shooter on the Lakers if this trade went through. He made 160 3-pointers and shot 41.9% on catch-and-shoot threes this season. Huerter would get open looks from beyond the arc every time James put his head down and attacked the basket since the King always attracts multiple defenders.

Collins will make $23,500,000 next season, while Huerter will earn $14,508,929. This trade would make the Lakers younger and more athletic. However, Los Angeles would lose one of the top-75 players in NBA history in Davis, who has the same agent as James and is one of the best players in the NBA when he’s healthy.

Davis on if Lakers Will Trade Him: ‘I Don’t Know’

Davis talked about his future with the Lakers with Dave McMenamin of ESPN in April after the team was eliminated from play-in tournament contention. The eight-time All-Star said he didn’t know if the franchise would move him in the summer.

“I can’t control those things,” Davis said. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency. I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously, I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we’ll have a conversation about it. I don’t know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan. I mean, I don’t think they’re planning on doing anything [with me]. I don’t know, man. Fu**, I don’t know.”

Davis signed a five-year, $189.9 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. He and James won the 2020 title together over the Miami Heat in the Walt Disney World in their first season as a duo.

However, the Lakers are only 75-79 since winning the championship and Davis hasn’t proven that he can stay healthy. With that said, it will be interesting to see if AD is back in Los Angeles next season.