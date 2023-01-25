Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $142.5 Million Star for Patrick Beverley & Lonnie Walker IV

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in acquiring a $142.5 million star and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic has an idea of how the purple and gold can get the versatile forward next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In a January 25 article called “Analyzing Bojan Bogdanovic offers for the Pistons ahead of NBA trade deadline,” Edwards III proposed that the Lakers trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV and a lottery-protected 2027 first-round pick to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Finally, someone offers up a first-round pick! The issue, though, as the general manager of a rebuilding team, do I really want to trade for a pick four years from now that I might not be able to make? Despite how this season has gone for the Pistons, Weaver has come in and added young talent and has pleased his bosses, who gave him a two-year extension this past summer. I’m of the belief that Weaver and his crew will turn things around in Detroit, but, man, four years is a long time from now. A lot of things can happen. With that said, though, having an extra first-round pick to use to pull off a bigger trade sooner rather than later is never a bad thing,” Edwards III wrote. “Let me think about how I can replace Bogdanovic’s scoring punch, how I want to use that first-round pick and listen to other offers. I’ll get back to you on Feb. 9.”

The Lakers tried to trade for Bogdanovic last summer when he was on the Utah Jazz. However, the Pistons acquired the veteran and gave him a two-year, $39 million extension. Bogdanovic, 33, is making $19.3 million this season. He will have earned more than $142 million in his career once his contract ends after the 2024-25 campaign.

Pistons Would Need Significant Value in Return to Consider Moving Bojan Bogdanovic

Edwards III reported in his column that the Pistons “would need significant value in return to consider moving Bogdanovic.” The Mostar native is averaging 21.5 points this season while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

“Per league sources, as of late January, the Pistons, who have aspirations of turning a corner next season, would need significant value in return to consider moving Bogdanovic within the next two weeks, with the minimum starting point being an unprotected first-round pick,” Edwards III wrote. “Detroit values Bogdanovic highly and doesn’t want to move him unless an overwhelming offer makes too much sense.”

The Pistons could be interested in the Lakers’ trade offer for Bogdanovic created by Edwards III since Beverley and Walker IV are on expiring contracts and rebuilding teams love to acquire future draft picks.

Lakers Beat Reporter: LA Has Long Admired Bojan Bogdanovic’s Game

Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, wrote in Edwards III’s column that the Lakers have “long admired” Bogdanovic’s game. The small forward is the perfect shooter to pair next to James and Davis.

“The Lakers have long admired Bogdanovic’s game and tried to trade for him last offseason before Detroit did,” Buha wrote. “Bogdanovic would immediately become the Lakers’ best shooter and third-best player, boosting an offense in desperate need of an elite floor spacer. He’s an ideal fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as he moves well without the ball, has good size for his position and is a solid defender within the confines of a strong team scheme. As for the Pistons, they clear long-term salary off their cap sheet and add one of the more valuable draft picks on the trade market. The Lakers would prefer to make this a lottery-protected pick, but I think they’d consider including an unprotected first for Bogdanovic when up against the deadline clock.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 9. The Lakers have already made one move, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. Only time will tell if GM Rob Pelinka makes another trade.