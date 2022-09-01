Lakers Interested in Trading for $19 Million Star Forward: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for a $19 million small forward.

According to an August 30th report from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Lakers would like to acquire Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks. Los Angeles may be able to obtain the swingman in a three-team trade that sends Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell to New York.

“According to a source, the Knicks are ‘hopeful’ they can pull off a Mitchell deal without (RJ) Barrett. The source says the Knicks would not have come to this Barrett decision if they felt it would kill the trade,” Berman wrote. “Jazz president Danny Ainge likes Barrett, but he has prioritized gaining four unprotected first-round picks for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star. That may not be possible unless a third team such as the Lakers could be added to revive talks. According to a source, the Lakers are open to discussions and still are interested in forward Cam Reddish.”

Reddish was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He appeared in 118 games with the Hawks before getting traded to the Knicks in January 2022. The Duke product has career averages of 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 38.7% from the field, 32.5% from beyond the arc and 84.1% from the free-throw line in 133 regular-season games with Atlanta and New York.

Reddish Wants Knicks to Trade Him

Berman reported on September 1st that Reddish wants the Knicks to trade him. Reddish only averaged 14.3 minutes per game with New York last season.

“The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence,” Berman wrote. “An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role.

“The Post reported soon after the trade with Atlanta that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was against the deal as he didn’t see Reddish as an upgrade to the current rotation. According to an NBA source, Reddish, too, was leery of the trade to the Knicks because he also saw a logjam at the wing, including his former Duke teammate, RJ Barrett, being the man there. Reddish said in his opening remarks he still feels he could be ‘a star’ and most scouts think he’s more athletic than Barrett.”

Reddish could be a good fit for the Lakers since he’s young, long and can shoot 3-pointers. The 23-year-old Pennsylvania native shot 35.9% from beyond the arc last season and is 6-foot-8.

Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting in 2021-22, hitting only 34.7% of its team attempts. The Lakers need more shooters around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is why they are reportedly targeting Reddish.

Reddish Fired Back at Berman’s Report

Reddish fired back at Berman’s report by saying he never requested a trade from the Knicks, who missed the playoffs last season after making it in 2021.

how they gon lie on my birthday is sending me😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/at0VVFBbdG — Kyle🇹🇹 (@kyleburndley) September 1, 2022

According to an August 28th report from Marc Stein of Substack, there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers will be involved in any potential Mitchell trade. Mitchell could be traded to the Knicks, Reddish could be sent to the Lakers and Utah could receive draft picks from Los Angeles and New York, along with Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract.

“If the [New York] Knicks manage to win the trade race for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, or even if another team unexpectedly beats them to Mitchell, league sources say there’s a decent chance that the Lakers will be involved in the deal,” Stein wrote. “The two future first-round picks that the Lakers possess in 2027 and 2029 are the kind of top-shelf draft picks that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is believed to covet. Russell Westbrook’s $47 million expiring contract and those picks could be the Lakers’ entree to a potential three-team swap … depending on the players that would land in Los Angeles.”