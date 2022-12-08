$62 Million Star Named Lakers Trade Target

A $62 million star has been named a Los Angeles Lakers trade target. In a December 8 article called “Lakers Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley listed Charlotte Hornets small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. as a player the Lakers should try to trade for.

“While the Lakers focused on getting younger and more athletic on the wings this offseason, a deadline deal for Kelly Oubre Jr. would make the position more dynamic,” Buckley wrote. “He has moon-boots bounce, and he knows how to use it in the open floor and above the rim. When he locks in defensively, his length and athleticism make him an asset. It would help if he had a more reliable three-ball (career 33 percent), but he’s shot at an average clip and on a high volume before. Not to mention, he can pile up points without it. He’s pumping in a career-high 20.4 points per game as we speak.”

Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season while shooting 43.6% from the field, 31.9% from beyond the arc and 72.4% from the free-throw line.

How Can the Lakers Get Oubre Jr.?

Oubre Jr. is making $12.6 million this season. He signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Hornets in August 2021. The lefty becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season and will have made more than $62 million in his career once the summer begins.

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley to the Hornets for Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. Los Angeles has shown interest in Oubre Jr., Hayward and Rozier in the past, league sources told Heavy.com.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on December 1 that Westbrook, Beverley and Kendrick Nunn are on the trade block.

“The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15, and they are weighing three different paths, multiple team sources told The Athletic,” Buha wrote. “Here’s what you need to know: Path 1 is to trade Russell Westbrook, plus a pick or two, for a star or multiplayer haul. Path 2 is to trade some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks (one first-round and/or multiple second-round picks) for role players who better address needs and upgrade the rotation. Path 3 would be two separate deals: one with Westbrook plus one first-round pick, another using a Beverley-Nunn-pick package.”

Buckley: Oubre Jr. Could Be Up for Grabs

Buckley believes Oubre Jr. could be available in trade talks since he’s on an expiring contract and the Hornets are struggling. Charlotte is only 7-18 on the season.

“With the Hornets struggling to gain any traction this season, Oubre could be up for grabs,” Buckley wrote. “He turns 27 this month and is unsigned past this season, so his days in Charlotte might be numbered.”

Oubre Jr. has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Hornets. He’s a career 33.0% shooter from 3. The Lakers need more shooters and scorers around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is why Buckley thinks Oubre Jr. could be a good fit in Los Angeles.