$136 Million Superstar Wants Lakers to Trade for Him: Report

One of the best players in the NBA “absolutely” wants the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him.

According to a July 7 report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Kyrie Irving wants the Lakers to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets. Two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Nets, so the Lakers are trying to trade for Irving, who was teammates with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2016-17.

“Irving absolutely wants to be a Los Angeles Laker,” Windhorst said on Get Up. “This we know. The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. This we know. But making that happen, that’s a different story. We don’t really get a good feel that there’s any team seriously in the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers. It doesn’t mean they don’t like him or value him, they just don’t want to pay a potential price that the Nets are asking. But this is one of those things where we just have to wait and see. I doubt Kyrie will be back [in Brooklyn]. I think he’ll be on the Lakers, but I don’t know when it will happen.”

According to a July 2 report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers and Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn and Irving to Los Angeles. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on June 27 that Irving, a seven-time All-Star and one-time champion, is trying to make his way to the Lakers.

James Wants Irving

Marc Stein of Substack reported on July 3 that James “wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone.” The King and Uncle Drew played in three consecutive Finals when they were teammates on the Cavaliers and guided Cleveland to the 2016 championship.

“James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone,” Stein reported. “What other team, furthermore, has a LeBron-sized personality with the experience to cope with all the chaos that comes with adding Kyrie? James, remember, has often thrived in chaos.”

James and Irving played in 183 regular-season games together, compiling a stellar record of 132-51. The two All-Stars also went 39-13 in the playoffs. James averaged 25.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists alongside Irving. Meanwhile, Irving put up 22.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game next to James.

Lakers Could Trade Westbrook & Draft Picks for Irving & Joe Harris

According to a June 30 tweet from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Lakers could trade Westbrook and draft picks to the Nets for Irving and sharpshooter Joe Harris. That trade works under the league’s CBA rules.

Irving would be a more proper fit next to James and Anthony Davis than Westbrook was last season since he can shoot from the perimeter. Irving is a career 39.3% shooter from beyond the arc, while Westbrook is at 30.5%.

Meanwhile, Harris is one of the best shooters in the NBA. He’s a career 43.9% shooter from 3-point land, which is good for second among active players. If the Lakers and Nets completed this trade, Los Angeles would acquire two players who can stretch the floor while getting rid of one of the poorest shooters in the league.

Irving will make $36.5 million next season, while Harris will earn $18.6 million.