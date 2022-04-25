Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $120 Million All-Star & Starting PG for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to try to trade Russell Westbrook this summer after the point guard struggled in 2021-22. The one-time MVP was second in the NBA in turnovers and had a plus-minus of –211.

According to Marc Stein of Substack, the Charlotte Hornets have been mentioned by league insiders as a franchise to watch with possible interest in trading for Westbrook, who has a close relationship with Michael Jordan. Per ESPN’s trade machine, the Lakers and Hornets could complete a trade involving Westbrook, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier under the CBA and that deal would make Los Angeles a more well-rounded offensive unit in 2022-23.

Hayward and Rozier are better shooters than Westbrook, who shot 44.4% from the field, 29.8% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free-throw line this season. Hayward shot 39.1% from beyond the arc for the Hornets in 2021-22, while Rozier was at 37.4%.

The Lakers won the 2020 championship because they had shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Quinn Cook, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Markieff Morris spaced the floor well for the purple and gold, creating ample driving lanes for James and Davis to attack.

Hayward and Rozier would make the Lakers more dynamic on offense since they are threats to shoot from the perimeter unlike Westbrook, who bricked so many shots this season that fans started calling him “Russell Westbrick.” It would make sense for Los Angeles to have interest in Hayward and Rozier given their track records of being good shooters and playmakers.

However, according to Stein, the Lakers may not want Hayward.

Lakers Don’t Want Players with Extensive Injury Histories

According to Stein, the Lakers don’t want to acquire players with extensive injury histories in a Westbrook trade. Hayward has only played in 93 out of 154 games with the Hornets in two years.

“Yet it has since been conveyed to me that the Lakers have more boundaries than advertised when it comes to weighing Westbrook trades,” Stein reported. “One league source said that injury histories would be a prime consideration in any deal, given how injuries have so routinely intruded upon the last two seasons for both 37-year-old LeBron James and 29-year-old Anthony Davis.

“Translation: The Lakers are unlikely to consent to a Charlotte trade headlined by Gordon Hayward — not after Hayward’s first two seasons in Charlotte have likewise been injury-filled. The Lakers surely understand that they need to factor in durability if they are taking on long-term money, which suggests that Terry Rozier would have to be the Southern California-bound headliner if the Hornets and Lakers eventually progress to serious trade talks.”

Hayward will make $30,075,000 next season and $31,500,000 in 2023-24. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 2021-22. However, the one-time All-Star only played in 49 games and it appears the Lakers are hesitant to trade for him since he’s not durable.

James and Davis have been bitten by the injury bug the last two seasons after winning the title in 2020, so the Lakers aren’t wrong to want to acquire players who aren’t injury-prone. However, since Westbrook’s trade value around the NBA is negative and the Hornets could want him — per Stein — Los Angeles should take the risk and trade for Hayward and Rozier.

Big 4 of Rozier, Hayward, James & Davis Could Do Damage

The Lakers would have a Big 4 of Rozier, Hayward, James and Davis if they traded Westbrook to the Hornets for Rozier and Hayward. The two Charlotte players are three-level scorers, while James and Davis are two of the best players in the league when healthy.

Rozier can get to the basket at will and finish in heavy traffic. He shot 64.7% at the rim this season while averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 assists. The Lakers need their starting point guard to shoot well from deep and not turn the ball over and Rozier fits that bill to a T. He averaged only 1.3 turnovers in 2021-22 and had an effective field goal percentage of 53.9%.

Westbrook averaged 3.8 turnovers and had an effective field goal percentage of only 47.6% with the Lakers.

As for Hayward, he’s the perfect 3-&-D forward the Lakers need next to James and Davis. At 6-foot-7, the Butler product can guard point guards, shooting guards, small forwards and power forwards and he’s proven to be an efficient shooter from deep. Hayward is a career 37.1% shooter from beyond the arc with the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Hornets.