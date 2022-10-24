Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $41 Million Shooter & $12 Million Guard for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to make a major trade before Thanksgiving, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz thinks the purple and gold should already be plotting a deal.

In an October 21st piece called “1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Already Be Plotting,” Swartz proposed that the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook and three draft picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott and Jakob Poeltl.

“With LeBron James already complaining about the Lakers’ lack of shooting, one call to the Spurs could change all of that. Swapping Westbrook for players like McDermott and Richardson would give Los Angeles a pair of shot-making wings, with both instantly becoming the best on the roster,” Swartz wrote. “Poeltl is an upgrade over Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones as well and keeps Anthony Davis from starting at center. The Lakers would save $11.7 million with this trade overall, dropping them to just $5.7 million over the tax.”

LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported in September that the Spurs were one of the few teams open to absorbing Westbrook’s expiring contract. San Antonio, which is in rebuild mode, would clear $13.8 million of cap space next summer if it moved Richardson, McDermott and Poeltl and took on Westbrook’s expiring deal.

The Lakers Have Held Preliminary Discussions with the Spurs

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have held preliminary trade discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks. Los Angeles is interested in acquiring Richardson, who is in the final year of his contract.

“The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson,” Charania wrote. “The 6-foot-5 Richardson has averaged nearly 13 points to start the season, shooting 47.1 percent on 5.67 three-point attempts per game. So expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on.”

The Lakers have started the season 0-3 and Westbrook has played poorly. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 10.3 points while shooting 28.9% from the field and 8.3% from beyond the arc.

Richardson is shooting 47.1% from 3-point range through the Spurs’ first three games, while McDermott is shooting a blistering 63.6%. Both players would be great fits for the Lakers, who need more shooters around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles is shooting only 21.2% as a team from deep to begin the season.

The Lakers Have to Trade Westbrook No Matter What

The Lakers have to trade Westbrook no matter what. If they have to give up multiple future draft picks, then so be it. The UCLA product is a terrible fit next to James and Davis.

According to Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN, Westbrook is 3-of-17 on jump shots this season. The future Hall of Famer took an ill-advised jumper with 18.0 seconds left on the shot clock and 30.2 seconds left in the game with the Lakers up 102-101 against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23rd. Westbrook is the only player that has attempted a jump shot with under 30.0 seconds to go and 15+ seconds left on the shot clock with his team up by one possession in the last four seasons.

The Lakers lost to the Blazers, who put center Jusuf Nurkic on Westbrook. Los Angeles blew an eight-point fourth-quarter lead that started to slip away as soon as Westbrook checked into the game with 4:42 remaining in the contest.