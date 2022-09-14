Proposed Trade Lands Lakers 4-Time All-Star & $12 Million Forward for Russell Westbrook

Per a September 7th report from Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers “have made it readily known” that Russell Westbrook is available for trade and an Eastern Conference executive has a trade idea involving the Detroit Pistons.

An anonymous executive spoke to Heavy’s Sean Deveney and he proposed that the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook and a future draft pick to the Pistons for Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Kelly Olynyk and Nerlens Noel.

“I’d be willing to get involved if I were the Pistons, as one example,” the East executive told Deveney. “I would want that 2027 pick unprotected and take back Russell Westbrook and send you all my veterans, all my junk. Right now, Detroit is taking the approach of just waiting, playing with the guys they got from the (New York) Knicks and trading during the season. That team needs to tank some more. They need (Victor) Wembanyama or at least they need to be in the mix. So send back Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel and (Kelly) Olynyk and Kemba (Walker). The Lakers would be doing a 1-for-4 deal there, so they’d have to move guys around. They’d have to release someone.”

The Pistons would likely waive Westbrook if they made this trade with the Lakers. The one-time MVP, who averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22, picked up his $47.1 million player option for next season.

Walker, Burks, Noel & Olynyk Could Help Lakers

Walker, Burks, Noel and Olynyk could help the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season despite having Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Walker, Burks and Olynyk can space the floor with their perimeter shooting and Noel can rebound and protect the rim at a high level.

A four-time All-Star, Walker appeared in 37 games for the New York Knicks last season. He averaged just 11.6 points while shooting 40.3% from the field. However, the UConn product shot 36.7% from beyond the arc, so although he’s no longer the star he was during his days with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker could still be a good fit on the Lakers due to his ability to shoot 3-pointers.

Burks, 31, averaged 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season while shooting 39.1% from the field, 40.4% from beyond the arc and 82.2% from the free-throw line. The Colorado product is a career 38.0% shooter from beyond the arc with the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Knicks. He can handle ball-handling duties and create his own shot off the dribble, as Burks scored at least 20 points nine times for the Knicks in 2021-22.

Olynyk, who will make $12.8 million next season, averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Pistons while shooting 33.6% from deep. He made a career-high 126 3-pointers during the 2020-21 season, so he could be the perfect big man to pair next to James and Davis since his defender would have to leave the paint to guard his 3-pointer and that would create more driving lanes and space for LBJ and AD.

Noel isn’t an offensive talent, but he’s a terrific defender. He averages 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for his career: “If Noel is healthy, he is a perfect center for AD,” the East executive told Deveney. “And the rest of the guys, you have some tradeable contracts and you have some veterans you can use for depth. I’d consider it on both sides.”

Is Westbrook About to Get Traded?

According to a September 13th report from E.B. Solomont of The Wall Street Journal, Westbrook has listed his Los Angeles home for $29.995 million. The nine-time All-Star bought the Brentwood property for $19.75 million in 2018. Spokespeople for Westbrook declined to comment when reached by Solomont.

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers last season and posted an effective field goal percentage of 47.6%, which was sixth-worst in the league. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Russ is “very open” to getting traded by the Lakers despite not requesting a trade. The guard wants to play for a team that will empower him.

Russell Westbrook is ‘very open’ to a trade, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne “He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.” (h/t HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/SdGIZBemhf — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 10, 2022

Westbrook’s new agent is Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. The UCLA product and his longtime agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman, parted ways on July 15th.