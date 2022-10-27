Lakers ‘Unlikely’ To Trade $189 Million Star, Period.

When you look at the current Los Angeles Lakers roster, it’s evident that they need to undertake some drastic changes if they want to return to competing for an NBA championship.

According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney, one player that is likely to be deemed untradeable is Anthony Davis, despite his struggles to remain healthy since winning a championship in 2020.

The Lakers won a championship because they traded for Anthony Davis. I'm not interested in any analysis of that trade that doesn't start there. It worked out for the Pelicans too. Davis has struggled to stay healthy. But the Lakers won a championship so it's a good trade. Period. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 25, 2022

“I don’t see them trading AD, not with all the connections he has on that team, with LeBron, and with Klutch. They gave up so much to get him to L.A., they’re not going to turn around and dump him. Even with the injuries, though, everyone would want him, he is still an elite two-way player when he is healthy.

If Karl-Anthony Towns struggles to fit in with the way Minnesota wants to play now, that would be a place that makes sense but that is a deal that could not happen until next summer. The other thing is, AD has always talked about playing in his hometown (Chicago) but it is hard to see a deal that could come together there. Not sure the Bulls would consider doing Zach LaVine for Davis but that is probably what it would take and that would not be able to happen until later because LaVine signed the new contract,” The executive said.

Davis has started this season in reasonable form, averaging 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 58.7% from two-point range and 18.2% from deep. However, the Chicago native’s performances have failed to result in any victories for his team, as the Lakers currently sit 0-4 to start the season.

Anthony Davis Provides an Update on Back Injury

With eight minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Davis appeared to clutch at his back after jumping with Nikola Jokic for a rebound. Back injuries are nothing new for Davis, who has only participated in 80 games since lifting the championship in 2020, so there was a valid reason for concern among Lakers fans.

However, when speaking to the media following Los Angeles’ loss, Davis provided a reassuring update on the pain he felt in the moment, which coincided with his decision to remain on the floor after clashing with Jokic.

“It feels good. I got hit in the back and it irritated it again. But I’ll be fine…I just have to keep it loose. I’m going to get irritated but when I’m on the floor, I’m trying to focus on playing — not worrying about it,” Davis said.

If the Lakers are going to turn around their disappointing start to the new NBA season, they’re going to need Davis playing at an All-Star level, otherwise, things could quickly start to look a lot worse.

Darvin Ham Not Concerned About Davis’ Health

Losing his first four games in charge of the Lakers is certainly not how new head coach Darvin Ham envisioned his debut coaching season beginning, but here we are. So, when Davis came up clutching his back, it’s fair to assume that Ham felt a slight lump in his throat.

Yet, when speaking to the media in a post-game press conference, the Lakers head coach noted how Davis’ willingness to remain on the court after the slight tweak was encouraging, even if the coaching staff felt a little nervous.

“He’s fine. He’s fine…He wouldn’t have been able to finish the game — getting that shot in the back, we were all a little nervous at that point in time but he was able to get through the game and give us a lot of good production. But he’s fine,” Ham said.

The Lakers’ next game will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, October 28, where they will be hoping to snap their cold start to the season and finally enter the win column.