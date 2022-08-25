Proposed Blockbuster Sees Lakers Land $216 Million Worth of Talent

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to reshape their roster ahead of the new season, the notion of trading away Russell Westbrook is becoming increasingly likely.

Of course, adding Patrick Beverley in an August 25 trade has further strengthened the belief that the California native is edging towards the Lakers exit – particularly due to his frosty relationship with the defensive-minded guard.

The Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2022

According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, there is a trade that makes perfect sense for Westbrook and the Lakers, and it doesn’t involve the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner. Instead, the proposed trade would see the Lakers add multi-faceted wing Gordon Hayward and explosive guard Terry Rozier in return for sending Westbrook back to the Eastern Conference.

The full trade looks like this:

Lakers Receive: Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier

Hornets Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round draft pick, 2029 first-round draft pick, and a future second-round draft pick

“For a team as desperate as the Lakers should be (who knows how long a title window with Anthony Davis and 37-year-old LeBron will remain open), paying this much makes some sense.

Hayward’s health concerns notwithstanding (he’s averaged fewer than 50 appearances per season the last three years), he obviously spaces the floor better than Westbrook and fits alongside LeBron in positionless forward combos. With AD at the 5 and those two creating, it’s easy to imagine a high-end offense in L.A,” Bailey reasoned in his August 25 article.

Hayward & Rozier Are Clear Upgrades

Let’s be honest, in terms of raw talent, Westbrook has Rozier beat. But in terms of fit, Rozier’s ability to stretch the floor (he shot 37.4% from three last season), pressure the rim (he shot 60% around the cup), and distribute the rock at a reliable rate, means he would provide the Lakers with a diverse offensive threat that would accentuate the talent that’s already on their roster.

And of course, Rozier is a sturdier defensive presence than Westbrook, as he’s willing to navigate screens and stay on his man’s hip after being beaten off the dribble.

GORDON HAYWARD WINS THE GAME ♨️ pic.twitter.com/geEFFCm2Rm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

When looking at Hayward, it’s clear where he would fit within Los Angeles’ rotation, especially if Davis can be convinced to become a full-time center. Hayward is a genuine point-forward – a capable shot creator, facilitator, slasher, scorer, and exceptionally gifted defender. Put simply, Hayward’s presence (when healthy) would vastly improve the Laker’s rotation next season.

Nevertheless, with Davis already being seen as an injury-prone star, and the fact LeBron James is unlikely to avoid some load-management, adding another player that struggles to remain healthy could easily become problematic throughout the season.

Westbrook’s Issues With Rozier Are Widley Reported

Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles had traded for Beverley, reports began to resurface, discussing the frosty relationship he shared with Westbrook. In fact, during his August 25 article, The Atheltic’s Zach Harper noted how the bad blood between the guards had been present for multiple years.

“First and foremost, putting Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team is objectively hilarious. Westbrook and Beverley have a long history of hating each other. Do you know how much fire has to be behind that hatred for it to last years and years, no matter which team you’re on and which team the other guy is on, especially when you face each other only a handful of times each season? Assuming Westbrook is still with the team at the start of the season, we’re going to see some awkward interactions between these two on the court, and someone’s act isn’t going to vibe with the other,” Harper detailed.

It’s almost certain that the Lakers were aware of Westbrook and Beverley’s relationship, so it will be interesting to see how all parties decide to move forwards heading into the new season – and of course, there is every chance that adding Beverley was another step towards removing Westbrook from the equation – only time will tell.