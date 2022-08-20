Lakers Urged to Trade For $80 Million Center

Since entering the off-season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been focused on two things, inking LeBron James to a contract extension, and finding a willing trade partner for Russell Westbrook.

So far, the Lakers have succeeded in keeping LeBron around long-term, but have failed to move on from Westbrook. However, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Lakers should also be looking to improve their big man rotation, as he believes that was a significant aspect in their failures last season.

Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers makes the most sense – Marc J. Spears | NBA Today

“If you get Myles Turner, he averaged seven rebounds a game last season. He also makes one-and-a-half threes a game, he averaged 13.0 points. I think Myles Turner really helps the Lakers. If Anthony Davis misses games, you’ve got a quality power forward/center who could fill the void. That was the bad thing with the Lakers, once Anthony was gone, their bigs were depleted. they had nobody to fill the void. So, with Anthony Davis, those two guys I think can be great together. Without Anthony Davis, he could help the ship stay afloat,” Spears said on an August 19 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today.

Turner is entering the final year of his current $80 million contract, so the Lakers will need to feel confident they could convince him to re-sign next season if they were going to entertain the idea of trading for the 26-year-old big man.

What Would Turner Add to the Lakers?

Turner is everything you would want from a modern-day center – he’s a capable three-point shooter, can protect the glass, rebound at a high level, is a legitimate screener, and is a capable above-the-rim finisher on the fast break.

This past season Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game (finishing as the league leader in blocks for the regular season) while shooting 66.2% from two and 33.3% from deep.

Myles Turner shooting around the arc 🏹 pic.twitter.com/8jTWFbyECK — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 13, 2021

Interestingly, 43% of Turners’ offense comes from outside of the perimeter, as the Indiana Pacers lean into his floor spacing ability to allow their slashers additional room to operate in the lanes and around the rim – something which would work wonders for a Lakers team that’s devoid of legitimate shooting off the bench.

Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in the past, Turner doesn’t excel when playing alongside another big man, so he would need to accept a bench role as Anthony Davis’ back-up – but considering how the Lakers star forward is seldom healthy (he’s played just 138 games in his three seasons in Los Angeles) Turner should have more than enough opportunities to impress.

Lakers Prioritize LeBron’s Happiness

We all know that LeBron is a genuine competitor and that nothing matters to him as much as winning – at least, in terms of basketball. As such, it should come as no surprise that ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently revealed that Jeanie Buss’ top priority this summer has been keeping the superstar happy in Los Angeles – culminating in him signing a contract extension with the team.

Play

Stephen A. reacts to LeBron James agreeing to a 2-year/$97.1M extension with the Lakers | NBA Today

“She personally told me, months ago, her number one priority is for LeBron James to be happy. Because obviously, losing – winning just 33 games, being 16 games under .500 – he was walking around with a very truculent attitude, as he should be…Her number one priority was making sure to put a smile on his face, because she knows it’s entwined with winning, if he ain’t winning, he ain’t happy,” Smith said during his appearance on NBA Today.

While adding Turner would be the star acquisition LeBron is championing for, his presence could help solidify Los Angeles big man rotation, while also providing high-level cover for Davis – and if that helps the Lakers return to the post-season next year, LeBron and the front office will likely look back on the trade as a smart piece of business.