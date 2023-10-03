LeBron James Admits Uncertainty About Future With Lakers

A simple question to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James garnered an equally simple answer, albeit one with complex implications. James was asked if he in any way felt that this could be his final NBA season.

“I don’t know,” James said via the team on October 2, repeating the answer when asked to elaborate. “I’m just going. I’m happy right now. I’m excited. Looking forward to tomorrow and getting the training camp going and getting going. But I don’t know what the end of this road looks like or at the end of the season. I have no idea.”

James is starting a two-year, $99 million contract. But he can decline his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 campaign and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

He also left open the possibility that he could consider retirement at the end of last season.

He walked those comments back a bit, and he is all-in for the coming season and the Lakers’ pursuit of an 18th championship. But, with James set to turn 39 years old in December, the end of his career is closer than not.

Injuries have also become an issue with James failing to appear more than 56 appearances in each of the last three seasons.

He also dealt with a torn ligament in his foot that robbed him of a large portion of last season.

Lakers Need Anthony Davis to Accept Top Billing

The Lakers have added to the roster, setting up James to take on less of a workload, with players like Austin Reaves emerging and trade acquisition Rui Hachimura assuming a protege role under James this offseason. But the organization’s future is invariably tied to Anthony Davis, especially as James’ basketball mortality becomes more of a reality.

Davis signed a history-making three-year, $186 million contract extension this offseason, and previously said James told him that he wants to hand over the reins of the team sooner rather than later.

James took it a step further on media day, calling Davis “the face” of the franchise.

Play

However, when asked if the Lakers were his team, Davis deferred control to the organization itself.

“It’s the Lakers team,” Davis said. “And I play for the Lakers.”

LeBron James Wants to Play in Paris Summer Olympics

James was asked if he wanted to participate in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and his answer was right in line with fellow stars like Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics: “Yeah”.

“I do have interest,” James confirmed. “We’ll see what happens. But as far as physical toll I don’t know. I’ll see how I feel at the end of the season. But from the players that we have here, and that I can think off of the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it’d be too much of a physical toll. I wouldn’t have to do much. I mean rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots. But we’ll see what happens.”

James has not played for Team USA since 2012, missing the last two Olympics.

A three-time Olympian, James helped Team USA bring home gold in 2008 and 2012 and was a member of the bronze-medal team in the 2004 Athens games.